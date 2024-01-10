Interested applicants have just a few weeks left to change their lives and apply to join a university with a difference this January 2024 intake

Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University Dubai is encouraging every ambitious individual to take their future into their own hands and make 2024 the year they begin studying for a quality British degree.

With just a few weeks left until the deadline for the January 2024 intake, interested applicants are urged not to delay and submit their application as soon as possible.

Offering 70 British accredited and career-focused undergraduate, foundation and postgraduate courses, Middlesex University Dubai is home to an experienced and award-winning faculty. Applicants for the January 2024 intake can choose from world-renowned British degrees in subjects as varied as Law, Accounting and Finance, Masters in Business Management (MBA), Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Education, and much more.

Having just celebrated its 10,000 alumni mark last year, Middlesex University Dubai is widely regarded as one of the leading international universities in the Middle East. With state-of-the-art campuses in Dubai Knowledge Park and DIAC, it was the first international university in Dubai to offer a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s international higher education hubs.

Along with offering degrees that are purposefully designed to suit technological advancements, global trends and the requirements of the world’s ever-changing markets, Middlesex University Dubai’s degrees are intentionally accessible for students of all backgrounds, and professionals at every stage of life.

For example, the institution has just adjusted the entry requirements for the Middlesex MBA, a postgraduate business programme that prepares students for taking up leadership roles in the global business sphere.

Designed to create a pathway for young and up-and-coming entrepreneurs as well as seasoned business professionals, applicants are not necessarily required to bring previous work experience or specific qualifications. Entries are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with a two year part-time, or one year full-time option. Evening classes mean students can ‘work while they study’, further solidifying the programme’s commitment to being as inclusive as possible. Students are provided with a choice of eight specialised pathways, opportunities to participate in international field trips, internships and networking events, and access to the university’s cutting-edge resources and state-of-the-art facilities. Middlesex University Dubai even assists with the financial requirements by offering 20% professional study grants for all MBA pathways‌.

High school graduates and those looking to embark on their first undergraduate learning experience are also encouraged to apply for the January 2024 intake. Providing a seamless bridge between high school and university, Middlesex University Dubai’s highly regarded International Foundation Programme (IFP) provides students with all the skills and knowledge they need to complete a full undergraduate degree. In fact, those who join a Middlesex IFP in January 2024 will be ready to begin a Middlesex University undergraduate programme by September 2024. Meanwhile, those who start their undergraduate degree in January 2024 will be fast-tracked through the programme and eligible to progress into their second year of studies with the rest of their classmates in September 2024.

By prioritising student experience, and providing an effective mix of practical and theoretical learning, Middlesex University Dubai equips students with all the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen careers. Students are educated within an inspiring and motivational environment, and given opportunities to develop leadership skills and real-life experience during internships at leading local and international businesses.

Welcoming and friendly, Middlesex University Dubai is home to over 5,000 students from 120+ countries. Proud to be the largest KHDA-accredited UK university in Dubai, students are encouraged to involve themselves in campus life and complement their studies by joining in with the wide range of activities offered by the university’s extensive network of social and sports clubs. By providing unwavering career and employability support, Middlesex University Dubai ensures that all its graduates have the ability to go on to achieve great things, both here in the UAE and across the world.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Director at Middlesex University Dubai, added: “It has been a hugely successful decade for MDX, and there has never been a better time to join this rapidly growing student community. Following the opening of our second campus at DIAC, our largest ever graduating class in March 2023, and the opening of MDX Studios and The Innovation Hub, we now offer more amazing educational experiences for students than ever before. Specialising in practical, hands-on programmes that thoroughly prepare students for the challenges and requirements involved with today’s rapidly developing industries, we offer degrees for those at all stages of life. Whether you are a recent high school graduate, or a professional who wants to study for a quality British degree in the evenings alongside work, I encourage anyone who is interested in changing their lives for the better to apply to join our January 2024 intake.”

Online applications for the January 2024 intake at Middlesex University Dubai remain open for a limited time only. Apply today! Classes begin on 15 January 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/.

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 5,000 students studying from more than 120 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021. This is the first time an international university in Dubai is offering a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s international higher educational hubs. DKP and DIAC were set up in 2003 and 2007 respectively for international institutions that promote learning. Middlesex University Dubai students, therefore, have the opportunity to participate in a much wider student community.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.

