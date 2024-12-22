Muscat: As part of its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial excellence, The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a social initiative by The Zubair Corporation, organised the final session of its ‘Tajribati’ series for 2024. The session, titled ‘Strategic Planning 2025’, was held at The Zubair Corporation and featured His Excellency Hussain bin Mohammed Al Lawati, a distinguished expert in Training, Leadership, and Institutional Development. The discussion was moderated by Ali Shaker, Head of Business and Corporate Development at Zubair EDC.

The session underscored the critical role of strategic planning amid evolving local and global dynamics, offering insights into the methodologies for formulating and aligning strategies for the year 2025. A particular emphasis was placed on linking Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) strategies to Oman Vision 2040, while also addressing key international trends poised to impact the future of businesses.

Participants explored actionable approaches to developing robust strategies capable of adapting to economic and social transformations, ultimately fostering sustainable growth and contributing to Oman’s national economy.

Ali Shaker emphasised the importance of the session’s theme, stating, “Strategic planning for 2025 is vital for achieving sustainable success in a rapidly evolving landscape. In today’s era of continuous technological advancement and dynamic market conditions, organizations must articulate a clear vision and set measurable goals to remain agile, overcome challenges, and seize new opportunities effectively.”

His Excellency Hussain Al Lawati expressed his insights on the subject, noting, “Strategic planning empowers individuals and organisations to set long-term objectives and pave the way for sustainable development, enhancing their competitiveness and ensuring future success.” He further highlighted the importance of periodic evaluation and adaptation, “Institutions must continuously assess their progress, adjusting strategies as needed to address emerging challenges and align with shifting market realities to achieve their desired outcomes.”

The Tajribati session is a core initiative of the Zubair EDC, aimed at supporting the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises. By inviting experts from both public and private sectors, locally and internationally, the Centre provides a platform for sharing successful business management experiences and equipping entrepreneurs with the latest knowledge and tools for sustaining and scaling their ventures. The Centre remains dedicated to offering innovative solutions that empower entrepreneurs to manage their businesses effectively and achieve long-term success.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2014. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

www.zubaircorp.com