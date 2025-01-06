Dubai, UAE: AMIS Development today announced a milestone for The Woodland Residences, its groundbreaking luxury real estate project in Dubai. The enabling works for the AED 425 million development are now 100% complete.

Located in the vibrant District 11 of Meydan, The Woodland Residences was completely sold out within a week of its January 2024 launch. The project boasts a sellable area of 220,000 square feet, redefining branded residences by integrating cutting-edge design with seamless functionality.

AMIS has partnered with Laminam to incorporate Automobili Lamborghini-branded surfaces in every villa of the project, ensuring that the interiors exude exclusivity and sophistication. This collaboration highlights AMIS's commitment to pushing the boundaries of opulent design and innovation. Earlier last year, AMIS awarded the project’s main construction contract to Dar Al Aayan Contracting.

In November 2024, First APAC Fund VCC (Fund), a leading Singaporean investment fund, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to invest AED 5 billion in AMIS Development.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder & CEO of AMIS Development, expressed his excitement about the project's progress: "The Woodland Residences is a testament to the extraordinary demand for thoughtfully crafted luxury homes in Dubai. The construction milestone marks an important step forward as we bring to life a community that promises an unmatched living experience. AMIS remains committed to redefining urban living with iconic projects that push the boundaries of innovation and excellence."

Nestled just 12 minutes from Downtown Dubai, The Woodland Residences combines urban convenience with serene exclusivity. Each villa is equipped with a private pool and elevator, ensuring residents experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. The development also features terraces with sweeping views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai's skyline, delivering unforgettable vistas at every turn.

The project features a 100-meter swimmable lagoon, reserved exclusively for residents. Residents will also enjoy access to a clubhouse, a community center, international schools, shopping centers, and sports facilities.

AMIS is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.

