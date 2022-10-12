The United Arab Emirates University continued its academic leadership and progress locally, regionally and internationally at the level of higher education institutions. This year, it advanced 100 ranks at top 251-300 in the world according to the World University Rankings Times Higher Education”. In addition, UAEU and University of Sharjah ranked 1 in UAE.

Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor, said that the UAE University continues its academic leadership to achieve the aspirations of our wise leadership, to be the national flagship university as envisioned by its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed. The university works to translate strategic directions under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE - may God protect him. Education is at the top of the strategic priorities, in the belief that education is the standard of civilized progress to anticipate future prospects.

He added that this achievement in the international academic ranking is added to its continuous series of achievements. The university is among the best international rankings, and this year advanced 100 ranks in the world university rankings, at top 251-300 universities. He added that the university every year, witnesses tangible progress and great development in various colleges and academic disciplines due to the developed admission policy and the university administration effort that keep pace with the development of educational technologies in various fields, especially in scientific research that depends on creativity and innovation, which is a major focus in the academic evaluation criteria.

