Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Game LLC, the licensed operator appointed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) to manage The UAE Lottery, has partnered with Takalam, a leading AI-powered mental well-being platform, to support individuals at risk of developing unhealthy gaming behaviors. Together, we offer a dedicated mini-site at https://getsupport.takalamhere.com/, featuring valuable resources such as videos, articles, and unlimited free online counseling and coaching sessions.

This partnership aims to provide participants with comprehensive tools and personalized support for responsible gaming. Takalam’s confidential, user-friendly platform addresses mental health needs and helps individuals manage behavioral challenges while making informed decisions.

James Boyles, Group Director for Responsible Gaming said: "We are proud to collaborate with Takalam to further our commitment to players’ well-being and responsible gaming. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing players with access to mental health resources and fostering a safe, supportive lottery environment for all."

Recognizing the importance of participant education in fostering responsible gaming, The Game has implemented a range of preventive measures and strategies designed to identify at-risk individuals early and provide necessary interventions before gaming behavior becomes problematic. These include age restrictions, self-exclusion programs, awareness campaigns, and geo-fencing. The initiatives aim to equip participants with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions and cultivate healthy gaming habits.

"At Takalam, we were happy to respond to The UAE Lottery’s call to support their mission in promoting well-being within the Lottery industry. This initiative underscores the importance of recognizing when gaming begins to negatively impact mental well-being and offers support to help individuals regain balance. Takalam is committed to providing tools that proactively address mental health issues within various communities to create a healthier environment where mental health support is destigmatized and accessible," said Khawla Hammad, Founder and CEO of Takalam.

If participants have concerns or questions about their own gaming patterns, Takalam offers a safe space for everyone, without the fear of compromising one’s privacy or confidentiality.

For more information on The Game's Responsible Gaming initiatives, please visit www.theuaelottery.ae/Play-Responsibly.

About The UAE Lottery:

The UAE Lottery is the United Arab Emirates’ first and only officially regulated lottery in the Gulf region, overseen by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). Operated by The Game, The UAE Lottery prioritizes responsible gaming practices while offering an unprecedented lottery experience in the UAE.

As the operational entity behind The UAE Lottery, The Game adheres to the directives mandated by the GCGRA. Only residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate. The Game echoes the UAE's ethos of boundless possibilities, inviting players to dream with each ticket purchase. For more information, please visit: www.theuaelottery.ae.

About The Game L.L.C.:

The Game LLC is an innovative entertainment company part of the Momentum Group in Abu Dhabi focused on redefining the UAE’s commercial gaming industry. Appointed as the new official licensed operator of The UAE Lottery, The Game specializes in the development and operations of lottery games as well as culturally relevant gaming products, while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants in the UAE.

For more information, please visit: www.thegamellc.ae.

About Takalam:

Takalam, the Arabic word for 'talk,' offers digital mental well-being services. Our platform is dedicated to providing individuals with a user-friendly, personalized, and confidential avenue to address their mental health needs. Our mission is to change the stigma surrounding mental health, offering a set of smart tools and resources tailored to the unique requirements of each user. From comprehensive assessments to discreet screening features and online counseling sessions for individuals and couples, Takalam offers a safe space where individuals can prioritize their mental well-being without fear of compromise to their privacy or confidentiality.

For more information, please visit: https://takalamhere.com/