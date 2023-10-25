Agreement signed with leading French cybersecurity firm Thales at Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh will safeguard landmarks, buildings, and important locations across AlUla

Advanced security and safety solutions will be integrated into RCU’s smart digital platforms to provide 24/7 surveillance and control at public sites as well as buildings housing important archaeological artefacts

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: AlUla’s world-renowned collection of ancient artefacts, important cultural landmarks, and heritage assets will be protected around the clock using the latest digital technology and surveillance equipment as part of a new security agreement between Thales and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

Announced at the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the Strategic Security Integration Project will see experts from the French cybersecurity firm work closely with RCU to install and maintain a range of security devices and safety solutions.

The project will safeguard and continuously monitor areas of cultural and historic importance across AlUla. It will also expand to key urban and rural sites for the protection of AlUla’s community of residents, businesses, and visitors.

Home to numerous historic artefacts and ancient treasures of national and global importance, protecting AlUla County’s considerable cultural cache from harm, including damage from vandalism or even theft, is a major undertaking that requires the proven expertise of international specialists Thales.

The agreement strengthens a partnership signed between RCU and Thales in Paris in 2021 to drive forward RCU’s smart and sustainable city development goals across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan.

In order to guarantee the safety of everything from the Nabatean tombs of Hegra to natural formations such as Elephant Rock and other landmarks, the project will employ state-of-the-art security systems all connected to RCU’s Integrated Smart Operations Centre for centralised and efficient operations, enabling security teams to respond to any and all violations or threats.

The latest agreement between RCU and Thales highlights AlUla’s growing status as an important cultural, heritage, and tourism destination that attracts increasing numbers of visitors from around the globe each year, all eager to experience AlUla’s unique living museum.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.