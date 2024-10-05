Amman, Jordan — The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of Kenz Lebanese Café, an extraordinary dining destination that blends the rich culinary traditions of Lebanon and Jordan. Inspired by the Arabic word for ‘treasure,’ Kenz offers an immersive Levantine gastronomic journey, where authentic flavors and warm hospitality come together to create an unforgettable experience.

Opening its doors during the month of October, Kenz invites guests to explore the essence of Levantine cuisine, meticulously crafted from the finest locally sourced Jordanian ingredients. The menu features a wide array of offerings, including traditional cold and hot mezzes, savory shawarma, and oven-baked specialties, along with some contemporary twists on beloved classics. Guests can also indulge in delectable desserts, all crafted with the same dedication to authenticity and tradition.

Commenting on this special occasion, Tareq Derbas, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said: “Kenz is not just a cafe; it is a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the Levant cuisine. At Kenz, we aim to offer our guests an authentic dining experience that highlights the flavors, traditions, and warmth of Arab hospitality. We are proud to introduce a venue that seamlessly combines the finest locally sourced ingredients with the essence of community and cultural pride.”

Derbas added: “Our mission at Kenz is to connect our guests to the land and its people, while celebrating the treasures of Levantine cuisine. We envision Kenz as a leading culinary destination in the region, recognized not only for its delicious dishes but also for its commitment to sustainability and community support.”

Kenz’s vision comes to life under the vision of Chef Sudqi Naddaf, whose passion for Levantine flavors is unparalleled. As the Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, he ensures that every dish is crafted with precision and care. Recognized on Hotelier Middle East’s Hotel Chef Power List 2024, Chef Sudqi has a keen eye for detail and a commitment to culinary innovation, leading a team that not only honors traditional recipes but also introduces guests to exhilarating interpretations of familiar dishes.

Kenz will officially open on the 17th of October, offering guests an unparalleled culinary experience that beautifully blends Lebanese and Jordanian flavors. For reservations and more information, please contact us at +962 655 01560.

-Ends-

