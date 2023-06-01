Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Social Solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will hold the Second Session of the Ministerial Conference on Social Development, under the theme: “Social Justice and Social Security”, in Cairo, the Arab Republic of Egypt, on 5-6 June2023.

The conference will review and highlight the efforts of Member States, OIC Organs and Institutions to eliminate violence against children, address the issue of child labour, empowering marriage and family institution, promote the welfare and social security of the elderly and persons with disabilities and ensure their social inclusion.

The 2nd Ministerial Conference on Social Development is convened within the framework of implementing the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the 1st Ministerial Conference on Social Development which took place on 9 December 2019 in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye. The Ministers in charge of Social Development in OIC Member States, the OIC relevant Organs and Institutions as well as International and Regional Organizations will take part in this important conference.