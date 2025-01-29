As a vanguard in the field of electric mobility, the BMW iX has established a unique combination of progressive luxury and locally emission-free driving pleasure. The new edition of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), designed exclusively for all-electric driving, underlines its claim to leadership with an increase in driving performance combined with a significantly extended range. The new BMW iX now achieves a WLTP range of 700 kilometers, which is outstanding in the competitive environment. It is yet another fascinating example of the effectiveness of the BMW EfficientDynamics package of measures and technologies. Innovations in the field of BMW eDrive technology go hand in hand with specific exterior and interior design modifications that emphasise the sporty character of the new BMW iX.

New model designations reflect the BMW iX's additional performance. It will be available in the Middle East region from second quarter 2025 as the BMW iX xDrive45, the BMW iX xDrive60 and the BMW iX M70 xDrive. It will continue to be produced at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing. The BMW Group's largest production plant in Europe is the company's centre of competence for the production of electric drives and at the same time the lead plant for the premium and luxury class models.

Exterior: Striking presence, M Sport package as a new option.

The exterior of the new BMW iX has an expressive presence and monolithic appearance with characteristic SAV proportions, a design language reduced to the essentials and clearly defined surfaces. The striking front design is characterised in particular by the redesigned BMW radiator grille with a particularly filigree frame and a structure of vertical and diagonal lines in its interior. The BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille with contour lighting (standard for the new BMW iX M70 xDrive) is now available as a new option.

The headlights have also been redesigned with vertical elements for daytime running lights and turn indicators. The standard equipment of the new BMW iX includes adaptive LED headlights with cornering light function and new city lights. The structure of the BMW kidney grille is echoed in the diagonal lines of the headlight covers.

The front and rear aprons of the new BMW iX have an almost seamless design and a higher proportion of body-colour painted surfaces, giving them a sporty, elegant appearance as standard. The M Sport package, now available as an option for the all-electric SAV, emphasises the dynamic character of the vehicle with powerful lines, striking air intakes at the front and vertical reflectors at the rear.

In conjunction with the optionally available M Sport package Pro, the new BMW iX is equipped with dark M Shadow Line headlights and rear lights. The series' top model stands out even more than the other variants. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive comes as standard with the design features of the M Sport package and the M Sport package Pro, including a model-specific BMW kidney grille with M logo, black exterior mirror caps and exclusive 22-inch M light-alloy wheels.

The range also includes the new finishes Arctic Race Blue metallic, Dune Grey metallic, Carbon Black metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic and Space Silver metallic (available from summer 2025). The BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze is also available as a further option for the BMW iX xDrive45 and the BMW iX xDrive60.

Performance enhancement for all model variants.

With an electric motor on both the front and rear axle, all variants of the new BMW iX feature electric all-wheel drive. The drive system has been fine-tuned and the power electronics further developed to deliver noticeably more power. The new BMW iX xDrive45 delivers a system output that has been increased by 82 hp to 408 hp. The added power results in a 1.0 second improvement in acceleration from zero to 100 km/h to 5.1 seconds. The new BMW iX xDrive60 has a power output increase of 21 hp to 544 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Both models have an electronically limited top speed of 200 km/h.

More than ever, the new BMW iX M70 xDrive offers particularly fascinating performance characteristics. The drive of the BMW M vehicle delivers 40 hp up to 659 hp in My Mode Sport and a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm, which is available when Launch Control is activated. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Using the "1-foot rollout" method*, the time taken to sprint to 100 km/h is 3.5 seconds. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

Unique in this segment: A range of 700 kilometers.

New battery cell technology increases the energy content of the high-voltage battery for the BMW iX xDrive45 by around 30 per cent to 94.8 kWh. The high-voltage batteries of the other model variants provide a usable energy content of 109.1 kWh (BMW iX xDrive60) and 108.9 kWh (BMW iX M70 xDrive).

In addition, a new inverter technology for the power electronics of all model variants optimises the power density of the drive system. This ensures particularly high efficiency in the transfer of energy from the high-voltage battery to the electric motor. In combination with the higher energy content of the battery for the new BMW iX xDrive45 and other efficiency-enhancing measures for all variants, this results in a range increase of up to 40 per cent, depending on the model. With a WLTP range of 563 to 701 kilometers, the new BMW iX xDrive60 sets a new benchmark in its competitive environment. The ranges of the other models increase to 490 to 602 kilometers for the BMW iX xDrive45 and 521 to 600 kilometers for the BMW iX M70 xDrive.

Adaptive recuperation contributes to increased efficiency while driving. The MAX RANGE function can also increase the range remaining before the next charging stop by up to 25 per cent.

Even more efficiency when charging the high-voltage battery.

The Combined Charging Unit of the new BMW iX xDrive45 now enables direct current charging with an increased output of 175 kW. The maximum charging power of the two other model variants is 195 kW. Optimised pre-conditioning of the high-voltage battery and heating of the storage system using the heat pump from the vehicle's air-conditioning system ensure particularly efficient charging times. In addition, the charging current control has been further developed in order to make the best possible use of the high charging capacities. The charging socket outlet of the new BMW iX now has a release button. Alternating current can be charged with a maximum power of 22 kW. The range now also includes the new BMW Wallbox Plus.

In addition to the increased range, the new BMW iX also offers an improved user experience for planning routes with optimised charging. Thanks to the intuitive user interface, customers can enter their destination in advance in the My BMW App, as well as their preferred departure and arrival times and any desired stopovers. The route suggested by the BMW Maps navigation system can then be customised to include charging stations. Preferred charging station providers and the desired charging status on arrival at stopovers and at the destination can be determined just as conveniently. In an optimised route view, the customer is provided with precise information about the availability of charging stations, the required charging times and their impact on the arrival time at the destination, the costs for charging and the infrastructure in the vicinity of the respective charging station.

Optimised chassis and suspension set-up, new M light-alloy wheels.

The new chassis and suspension set-up for the new BMW iX is based on the increased performance of the drive system and the changed weight balance as a result of optimised battery technology. In addition, a hydraulic rear axle support bearing ensures an optimised balance between sporty dynamics and ride comfort. Weight- and friction-optimised wheel bearings and tyres with reduced rolling resistance and the highest efficiency label A+ also contribute to the increased efficiency of the new BMW iX.

The suspension technology of the BMW iX includes a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle and electric steering with Servotronic function and variable ratio. The new BMW iX M70 xDrive also features adaptive two-axle ride level control with electronically controlled shock absorbers, M specific tuning and M specific anti-roll bars, Integral Active Steering and a sports brake system with red-painted brake callipers. The standard equipment of all model variants now also includes HDC (Hill Descent Control) and the option to deactivate DSC (Dynamic Stability Control).

As part of the M Sport package, M Sport package Pro or as standard on the top-of-the-line model, 21- and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels are available in four new variants. The new range of 23-inch light-alloy wheels is unique in the competitive environment. The 22-inch and 23-inch wheels are combined with tyres with integrated foam absorbers for improved noise insulation.

Wide variety of systems for automated driving and parking.

The driver assistance systems available in the new BMW iX set new standards in terms of functionality and reliability. The standard equipment includes Driving Assistant Plus including Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function that can be used at speeds of up to 180 km/h, front collision warning with brake intervention and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant and Reversing Assist Camera. The Parking Assistant Professional, which controls parking and manoeuvring via smartphone, is also available as an option.

Interior: Progressive luxury, refined sportiness.

The characteristic interior ambience of the BMW iX, characterised by generous space and progressive luxury, can now be combined with the sporty design features of the M Sport package. The new M multifunction seats in perforated microfibre/Sensatec or optionally with natural leather upholstery offer enhanced lateral support and a striking design. The package also includes the M leather steering wheel, the two-tone instrument panel with M logo, the Dark Silver trim finishers, the anthracite headlining, the M pedals and the centre console with high-gloss black finish. Optional and together with an M leather steering wheel Dark silver trim finishers are also available in conjunction with the standard interior.

The standard equipment of the new BMW iX includes an alarm system, the Welcome and Goodbye animation, adaptive LED headlights, Comfort Access, Driving Assistant Plus as well as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. The BMW iX M70 xDrive also comes with Integral Active Steering, adaptive two-axle ride level control, BMW Iconic Glow radiator grille, M Sport package Pro and solar control glazing as standard.

Other optional extras for all model variants include the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, the Clear & Bold interior applications, an automatic soft-close function for the doors, active seat ventilation, the Heat Comfort package, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, the BMW Individual Exterior Line Titanium Bronze, DC charging with up to 22 kW (standard for the BMW iX M70 xDrive) as well as an electrically extendable and retractable tow hitch.

BMW iDrive with state-of-the-art digital services.

Based on the BMW Operating System 8.5, BMW iDrive not only offers intuitive operation using the touch function on the BMW Curved Display and voice control with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, but also the use of digital services.

5G mobile radio aerials deliver optimised connectivity. The BMW ID and the My BMW App provide a personalised user experience. In addition, the BMW Digital Key allows for particularly simple and convenient setup using the new Setup Card.