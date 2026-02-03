The iconic star will be seen on the net for the first time on the WTA Tour at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the Ostrava Open

Mercedes‑Benz will be present at more than 30 tournaments on the WTA Tour in 2026

Stuttgart/Abu Dhabi/Ostrava: The Mercedes star is present on the biggest stages in tennis. Following the announcement of the long-term partnership with the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) in December, the star on the net has now found its way onto the global tennis tour. Mercedes‑Benz is making its debut as the Premier Partner of the WTA at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and the Ostrava Open, Ostrava, Czech Republic, where the iconic star will be seen on the net post sign for the first time.

With the WTA partnership, Mercedes‑Benz is further expanding its commitment to tennis and underlining its ambition to elevate sport on a global stage. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner of the WTA, Mercedes‑Benz will be present at WTA 1000, 500 and 250 tournaments. At the same time, the Mercedes star will also be seen on the net post sign of the world's most prestigious tennis courts.

“The WTA Tour represents everything that makes sports so special: exceptional athletes, genuine emotions and goosebump moments for fans around the world. With the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the Ostrava Open, we officially kick off our partnership with the WTA - a special moment for us. The Mercedes star on the net is not just a logo, but a symbol of our shared commitment to excellence, precision and outstanding performances. At the same time, we celebrate the athletes who are shaping the future of the sport.”

Christina Schenck, Vice President Digital & Communications and Investor Relations, Mercedes‑Benz AG

“We are delighted that Mercedes‑Benz is making its debut as the Premier Partner of the WTA Tour and that the iconic star will be present worldwide on the biggest stages of women’s tennis. The WTA and Mercedes‑Benz share a clear vision for the future of our sport and a commitment to driving its growth around the world. This debut marks an exciting moment for the WTA Tour as the partnership comes to life, and we look forward to seeing it evolve across the global tennis calendar.”

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures

With the WTA partnership, the Mercedes star is present on the biggest stages of tennis. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner, Mercedes‑Benz will create unique experiences for players, fans, customers and guests throughout the tour. With “Welcome home.”, Mercedes‑Benz also wants to provide players with a sense of home and familiarity, regardless of where in the world they are playing. Under the slogan ‘WTA Tour – driven by Mercedes‑Benz’, Mercedes‑Benz will accompany more than 30 tournaments worldwide in 2026.

