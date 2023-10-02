Cityzens in the UAE can get a close look at ‘the Treble’ - the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup - following the historic 2022/23 season

Fans will also have the chance to meet club legend Joleon Lescott, and attend a free public match screening on Sunday 8th October at Le Louvre Abu Dhabi Park.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Manchester City has today announced further details of the Club’s visit to the UAE as part of its global ‘Treble Trophy Tour’ presented by Official Club Partner, OKX, giving fans an opportunity to see the iconic trophies from the team’s historic treble-winning season and meet club legend Joleon Lescott.

Taking place this week from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th October, the UAE is the latest stop on an international roadshow, with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup trophies set to make their first appearance in the UAE alongside the Premier League and FA Cup following the club’s historic success in 2023.

As part of the celebrations, City fans can look forward to a free-to-enter, live screening of Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on Sunday 8th October that starts at 5.30pm local time at Louvre Abu Dhabi. As well as taking pictures with the trophies and meeting club legend Joleon Lescott, fans will also have the chance to win signed merchandise and enjoy a number of activities with freestyler performances and a special appearance from club mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam at the event.

Fans looking to attend the live screening at Louvre Abu Dhabi on Sunday 8th October can pre-register at: https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytour/abudhabitrophytoursignup

Lescott, a two-time Premier League and FA Cup winner with City, is set to join the Tour for the UAE leg and is looking forward to returning to the UAE following previous trips with the club.

He commented, “Seeing our UAE fans is always special and to bring the four trophies will be a historic moment for our devoted fans”.

Having won every major honour in English football during his time at Manchester City, Lescott further commented on his excitement ahead of the eagerly-anticipated Arsenal fixture “Last season’s games between Manchester City and Arsenal were brilliant, so I’m really looking forward to watching another highly competitive game against two great teams at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi Park”.

Fans can keep up to date with all Treble Trophy Tour activity by visiting https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytour and via the Club’s social media platforms.

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com