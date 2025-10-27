The 54th Session of the Governing Board of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) was convened on 25 October 2025 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The meeting was chaired by H.E. Mr. M Forhadul Islam, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

At the outset, H.E. Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology of the OIC, conveyed, on behalf of H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Chancellor of IUT, profound appreciation to the Government of Bangladesh for its continuous support to the University. He reaffirmed the OIC’s strong support for IUT’s role in driving science, technology, and innovation across Member States, and he encouraged IUT to enhance industry partnerships, broaden research cooperation, and further empower youth participation in science and technology to tackle pressing global challenges.

The session featured constructive discussions and forward-looking recommendations aimed at strengthening IUT’s institutional capacity. Representatives from Benin, Chad, Somalia, Bangladesh, Türkiye, and the OIC General Secretariat emphasized the need for continued improvements in infrastructure, faculty development, and research initiatives to elevate the University’s global standing and international rankings.

Board members also underlined the importance of developing academic partnerships with leading international institutions and enhancing collaboration among OIC Member States to promote knowledge exchange and technological advancement.

The meeting concluded with a renewed affirmation of IUT’s role as a leading center of excellence in higher education, scientific research, and technology within the OIC framework. Board members highlighted the importance of empowering young talent and promoting innovation to address the development priorities of Member States. They expressed confidence that, with continued support from the Government of Bangladesh and OIC Member States, IUT will further enhance its contribution to building a knowledge-based economy and preparing a new generation of professionals capable of driving sustainable growth across the Muslim world.