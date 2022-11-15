Amman, Jordan: The National Arab Motors – Kia Jordan recently launched Kia Town, one of the largest Kia facilities in the world. It is also Jordan’s largest automotive facility with a multistory building spanning over 46 square meters. The showroom is located in the heart of Amman at King Abdullah ll Street, Arab Revolt Square.

Through Kia Town, which is classified as a 4S building, Kia Jordan aims to offer its customers and stakeholders a bundle of all automotive services under one roof. The showroom extends beyond the traditional service center, as it caters to everyone’s needs. In addition, it is a reflection of the new philosophy of Kia brand, which balances health, environment, and technology, embodying Kia’s slogan “Movement that inspires.”

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of National-Arab Motors — Kia Jordan, Mohammad K. Alayyan said: “We are proud to be the first company to inaugurate the biggest Kia showroom in the world. This step is considered a major achievement in our journey as an exclusive Kia distributor and reflects our commitment to expanding our business and client base. We aim to meet the needs of our customers and to serve them in innovative ways, according to the highest standards and efficiency. We are also pleased to present ourselves as a model for entrepreneurship and a driving force for the local economy.”

The design of Kia Town goes in line with Kia’s future vision which is on par with the highest standards of excellence. Most importantly, it took the environment into account, by enhancing their environmental footprint in the country, as it makes use of all its resources efficiently, through low-consumption technologies.

Kia Town holds various departments in one building spread across nine floors. The easy-access showroom is the most attractive, it is designed to accommodate all of Kia’s growing number of car models. It also offers the utmost comfort for customers, allowing them to roam freely around its facilities and engage with the latest Kia models in a non-traditional manner, with its interactive and high-tech digital screens that provide information about the products and services.

In addition to the sales, and spare-parts services, the showroom offers periodic and express after-sales services, which have received various awards throughout the years. The company has also allocated a dedicated service area for electric and hybrid vehicles according to the highest safety standards, in addition to the body and paint workshop which includes the most advanced body repair equipment and automatic spray booths.

Kia Town also dedicated delivery area, where new cars are unveiled to customers in an unprecedented way. In this area, with music in the background, customers will be welcomed with display screens customized to congratulate them as they receive their new road companion. In addition, a corner dedicated to merchandise and accessories is available to complete the personalized experience.

For those that want to sit back and grab their coffee, Kia Town offers the BLK café, in addition to a kids’ driving academy that teaches basic traffic rules and other gaming experiences.

Kia Town is full of different facilities that not only serve Kia Jordan’s customers but also the community. There is a theater equipped with the latest projectors and audiovisual systems, similar to those existing in a movie theatre, to host different conferences and events. Plus, the reception area with a large LED display screen and a fully equipped kitchen that can provide hospitality services for any events, training sessions, and receptions.

Kia Town’s facilities are dedicated to serving its customers and the local community in an easy, integrative, fast, and professional manner. Management departments are spread across all levels, as well as the marketing, logistics, and other supporting departments. It also contains spaces designated for a new storage area, which can accommodate up to 300 vehicles to the speed of the delivery process. Additionally, the facility contains a training center, the Kia Academy, offering their employees and the community a variety of vocational trainings.

To elevate the aesthetics of the building, green outdoor areas were installed, in addition to dedicated smoking areas for smoking customers, as well as parking lots for employees and customers.

It is worth noting that the launch of Kia Town falls in line with Kia Jordan's continuous commitment to improving all aspects of its services. It’s an embodiment of the company’s strategy to occupy a leading position in the local and regional automotive sector and in the future transportation market.

