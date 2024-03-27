Guests will step onto ICON at D-Marin Marsa Al Arab marina for a spectacular scenic tour with views of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah

THE ICON represents Jumeirah’s latest step in its commitment to sustainability and highlights the Group’s reputation of providing unique and unforgettable experiences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Madinat Jumeirah is welcoming THE ICON, a spectacular 13.5 metre, 100 percent sustainable watercraft that has been brought to life by Design by Designworks, a subsidiary of the BMW Group, and German tech start-up, TYDE. An invite-only experience, the yacht can be experienced with a luxury cruise from the D-Marin Marsa Al Arab Marina, exclusively for residents staying in the Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, the Presidential or Royal suites at the resort’s four hotels, or Jumeirah One members.

The arrival of THE ICON is the latest in Madinat Jumeirah’s environmental initiatives, which also include the cherished Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, an educational and environmental initiative in which turtles are nurtured back to good health and reintroduced to the wild.

The world’s first inaugural battery-powered, emissions-free yacht, THE ICON emits zero noise or pollution. Its chic, cutting-edge design offers an immersive experience with 360-views of the ocean from a twenty-one square meter lounge-like interior, adorned with blue and gold, reinforcing Jumeirah’s reputation for creating ultra-luxurious, one-of-a-kind experiences.

Using leading technology to combine climate-friendly mobility, the vessel operates with up to 80 percent energy savings compared to conventional yachts, while maintaining a luxurious ride experience. A true display of innovation and craftsmanship, despite reaching a top speed of 30 knots (55 km/h), 50 nautical miles range (>90 km) at 24 knots (46 km/h), the yacht glides silently over the water. THE ICON’s only output is an orchestrated suite of ambient sounds and music, composed by Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, Hanz Zimmer.

THE ICON arrives at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the state-of-the-art luxury marina operated by D-Marin, which is home to 82 yacht berths and offers spectacular views of the renowned Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Peter Roth, Regional Vice President Madinat Jumeirah & General Manager Jumeirah Al Qasr said: “It is an honor to welcome THE ICON to the waters of Madinat Jumeirah in partnership with TYDE, BMW Group and D-Marin, The Selection of Premium Marinas. Environmentally conscious, beautifully designed, and unforgettable - THE ICON embodies many of the traits we strive for at Madinat Jumeirah, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our guests the exciting opportunity to witness this spectacular marrying of cutting-edge design and sustainability.”

Christoph Ballin, Managing Director of TYDE, said, "Madinat Jumeirah has always been at the forefront of blending unique luxury hospitality with a profound commitment to preserving beaches, wildlife, and the environment at large. We align closely with these values and are privileged and delighted to lend our support."

Alex Rodionov, Managing Director The Silent Power commented: “We are delighted to have found a visionary partner in Madinat Jumeirah to offer this innovative and unique hospitality experience to guests in Dubai.”

