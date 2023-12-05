Dubai (UAE):– Today at COP28, embodying the United Arab Emirates' vision for the conference as a platform for implementation, the K&K Group, with cooperation from CESI, Prysmian Group, and Siemens Energy, unveiled a groundbreaking initiative: the development of an electric corridor facilitating the transport of green electricity from Egypt to Italy. This announcement represents the culmination of months of collaborative efforts between K&K and CESI, with essential support from Siemens Energy and Prysmian Group. Following the success of the initial feasibility study, the project now progresses into a more comprehensive phase of detailed feasibility, bolstered by a Memorandum of Understanding signed by all parties involved. This corridor, initially set to have a capacity of 3 GW, will account for approximately 5% of Italy's peak electricity demand, with potential for future expansion.

The development of this project is a critical step in supporting Europe's goals for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, emphasizing the need for clean energy and energy security against the backdrop of evolving global energy markets. Furthermore, the corridor is set to create strategic power links and energy hubs that will bridge the EU, MENA, and Africa, fostering cooperation and integration of power systems across these regions.

At the heart of this initiative is the installation of a submarine High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cable. This technology is ideal for long-distance power transmission and will be a first of its kind at this scale, with a length of approximately 2,800 km and reaching sea depths of up to 3,000 m. The cable will connect the West Sohag area in Egypt to the Dolo Substation near the Mestre Industrial Area in Italy.

In Egypt, the plan to significantly increase renewable electricity generation capacity highlights the corridor's role. Through this project, the renewable plants in Egypt are expected to save approximately 7.5 million tons of CO2 annually. This initiative aligns with the commitments from the COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, emphasizing renewable investments and cooperation between Europe and Egypt. It continues the Arab Republic of Egypt's efforts to diversify electricity sources and leverage its natural resources, particularly both in new and renewable energy. This includes a goal to increase renewable energy's share in the energy mix to over 42% by 2035.

The project will bring several benefits to Italy and the Arab Republic of Egypt by increasing Egypt’s renewable energy capacity and by reducing Italy's reliance on natural gas for electricity generation, which is a significant step towards energy independence.

“I extend my gratitude and my sincere thanks to all those who have played a pivotal role in bringing us to this crucial phase—the first project of its kind globally to connect the East and West by transmitting green electricity from Egypt to Italy. Special acknowledgment is due to our collaborators: Siemens Energy, Prysmian Group, and CESI for their cooperation.” said Dr. Tajeddine Seif, Chairman of K&K Group

"The Green Vein project exemplifies the power sector's decarbonization, combining novel technologies and international cooperation. This pioneering initiative marks the first HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) connection between the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe. Beyond this, the project could establish an energy corridor from Europe to the Gulf, capitalizing on existing and planned regional interconnections, many of which CESI has explored in client support," stated Domenico Villani, CEO of CESI Group.

“The Green Vein project represents an important opportunity to establish a strategic interconnection between Egypt and Italy, linking the European and African continents, further supporting the global vision of creating an interconnected energy grid powered by clean energy. Prysmian Group continues to invest to support the energy transition and is proud to be part of this international cooperation, contributing to the development of this vital initiative by leveraging on its HVDC technology portfolio, deep water cable installation know-how and experience with cross-border interconnections” said Steve Goddard, Energy Projects Business Director for the Middle East, Prysmian Group.

“The expansion of renewable energy is critical to countering climate change and reaching net zero. The ability to get renewable electricity from regions where it is produced cost effectively to regions where it is needed is a crucial part of solving the energy transition challenge. Grid interconnections like this are vital to enabling sustainable, affordable, and reliable access to energy. This innovative and pioneering project will serve as a vital supply of clean energy, connecting Europe with the Middle East and Africa.” said Elyes San Haji, Head of Grid Technology for the Middle East, Siemens Energy.

K&K Group, under the stewardship of Dr. Tajeddine Seif with their partner Ts Investment, is a leading conglomerate in the energy sector with a significant presence in Europe and the GCC. The group specializes in innovative energy solutions and infrastructure development, with a focus on renewable energy and large-scale projects. Specializes in cooling systems, environmental services, and renewable energy.

CESI is a world-leading technical consulting and engineering company in the field of innovation, digitization, and testing for the electric power sector as well as in civil and environmental engineering and in space solar cells production. Through its Division KEMA Labs, CESI is the world leader for the independent Testing, Inspection and Certification activities in the electricity industry. With an almost 70-year legacy, CESI operates in 70 countries around the world and supports its global clients in meeting the energy transition challenges. Since 2011 CESI is focused on the Gulf with a dedicated subsidiary, CESI Middle East. CESI key clients include utilities, TSOs, DSOs, financial investors, electromechanical manufacturers, governments, and regulatory authorities. CESI is headquartered in Milan (IT) and with facilities in Arnhem (NL), Berlin and Mannheim (DE), Prague (CZ), Dubai (AE), Knoxville (USA), Chalfont (USA), Rio de Janeiro (BR) and Santiago de Chile (CL). www.cesi.it

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 150 years of experience, sales of over €16 billion, over 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 96,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €31 billion in fiscal year 2023. www.siemens-energy.com

