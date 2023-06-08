Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The ENTERTAINER, an award-winning lifestyle app, marks its 22nd anniversary with significant milestones. From book to app, the ENTERTAINER has evolved to enhance customer experiences. Now, it unveils a new gen app with advanced features and a refreshed interface, broadens language support with Cyrillic, and is preparing to introduce cryptocurrency payments for seamless transactions.

Over the years, the ENTERTAINER has embraced technological advancements and transformed into a powerful app, providing a seamless user experience and unrivaled convenience. The ENTERTAINER's journey thus far has revolutionized how consumers discover and enjoy offers. With the launch of the new gen app, users can expect an enhanced and personalized experience. The app's expanded offerings now include a variety of activities, culinary delights, and leisure options to cater to diverse preferences.

"As we celebrate our 22nd birthday, we reflect on the incredible journey we have taken to become the leading lifestyle app we are today," said Ahmed Gaber, CEO of the ENTERTAINER. "We are excited to introduce our new gen app, expand our language support, and provide more payment options to our users. These initiatives reflect our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with the best experiences, offers, and innovative solutions. We look forward to the future with enthusiasm and a commitment to exceeding our customers' expectations while providing them with unbeatable value."

The ENTERTAINER continues to be at the forefront of digital innovation, connecting people to the best offers and experiences in their cities. In a commitment to provide customers with the best offers in their native language, the ENTERTAINER has introduced Cyrillic on its app, ensuring a more inclusive experience for users. Additionally, due to the increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, the ENTERTAINER recognizes the importance of embracing this emerging technology. Soon, users will be able to conveniently make payments using cryptocurrencies, adding a new layer of convenience and security to their transactions.

Our Chief Sales Officer, Mohamed Reyad, shares his excitement: "This launch opens up new horizons for the ENTERTAINER. We're thrilled to enhance our offerings and provide an inclusive platform that caters to a wider audience. It's a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to everyone we serve."

The ENTERTAINER is a leading digital and engagement company that adds value to consumers' lives by bringing them the best lifestyle offers globally. It was first established as a book in 2001, and later it transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. The company has grown with the aim of creating unbeatable value everywhere they go, by providing top offers across renowned dining, leisure, entertainment, and hotel brands worldwide. In 2022, the ENTERTAINER started to focus on the payment industry as part of its strategy to become a fintech by launching Card Linked Offers/payment solutions in the UAE with plans to expand this service in the Middle East. Additionally, the ENTERTAINER has started its Delivery business in the UAE and Qatar and will continue to further expand.

The ENTERTAINER now boasts a presence across the UAE and the rest of the GCC, and Singapore. They have enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business and a broad base of customers. The ENTERTAINER believes that ‘Experience is everything,’ resulting in their passion for creating unforgettable experiences for both customers and employees. Since the launch of their digital app, they have helped both their B2C and B2B customers save over $1 BILLION.

