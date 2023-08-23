Dubai, United Arab Emirates — The ENTERTAINER business, a leading global loyalty, and rewards solutions provider in the GCC is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Juventus Academy Dubai and Sharjah, a renowned powerhouse within the world of football in the United Arab Emirates. This exciting collaboration is set to elevate the experience of the Academy's families by providing unparalleled value through an extensive range of offers across the UAE.

Juventus Academy's commitment to excellence is unwavering, they currently serve over 1000 families across Dubai and Sharjah with a team of qualified coaches approved by Juventus. With a presence in 7 locations throughout JLT, Umm Suqeim, Business Bay, Safa, Festival City, Mirdif and Flag Island (Sharjah), the Academy's black-and-white colors symbolize a legacy of prestige and quality in the region. Maintaining its steadfast family-oriented approach, the Academy continues to place families at the heart of everything they do.

During the Juventus Academy season, families consisting of players aged 4 to 17 will receive the exclusive Juventus Academy ENTERTAINER card, that will unlock access to incredible savings. This card offers an array of benefits, including discounts on 200 carefully selected Buy One Get One Free offers ranging from various restaurants, beauty salons, health and fitness facilities, leisure activities, fashion, retail to everyday services. The accompanying mobile application offers convenience and flexibility, aligning with the varying registration lengths of the players, with options of 2, 4, or 9 months according to the registration’s length.

The official announcement was made at Danube Sports World during the indoor summer term’s launching event of Juventus Academy, graced by the presence of Andrea Barzagli, a true legend of Juventus. Mohammed Lajam, Chairman of FFG Sports Management, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is a great pleasure to cooperate with the ENTERTAINER business, we are very glad to offer this service to all our families. They will definitely enjoy this opportunity and we will continue growing our project together, winning inside and outside the field."

Fabrizio Puglisi, CEO of FFG Sports Management, emphasized the Academy's holistic vision, stating, "We continue implementing our mission of building not only a football club, but a united community of people around each of our teams, families and players. Along with the very high quality of the coaching team, professional staff, and the many activities that we have always provided, the agreement with the ENTERTAINER business, first of its kind, will be another step towards the same direction.”

Also, commenting on this transformative partnership, Mathieu Valayer, Head of Corporate Partnerships - UAE at the ENTERTAINER business, states, "This collaboration signifies a momentous milestone for both the ENTERTAINER business and Juventus Academy. We take immense pride in joining forces with such a legendary football club that boasts millions of devoted fans globally. We are truly thrilled to enrich the experience of Academy families with our wide range of offers across the UAE."

Juventus Academy Dubai and Sharjah's accolades are a testament to its exceptional standing in the sports realm. Recently recognized as the second-best sports organization and the best football academy in the Middle East at the SPIA Awards, the Academy's excellence is unrivaled. With seven locations across Dubai and Sharjah and a diverse range of football levels, the Academy's influence extends beyond borders. Notably, the Academy will launch the inaugural Juventus coaching course outside Europe in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

Adding to its many Dubai football achievements, the Juventus Academy Dubai secured victory at the Juventus Academy World Cup (U12 Category) in Italy on June 16th. Overcoming competition from 71 Juventus Academy teams across five continents, this event showcased Juventus Academy’s network's global prowess and proved once again the high quality of youth football played in the UAE.

As Juventus Academy and the ENTERTAINER business combine their strengths, the future promises an enriched and unparalleled journey for families, players, and fans alike. This collaboration marks not just a partnership, but a pathway to limitless possibilities.

About the ENTERTAINER business:

The ENTERTAINER business offers customized loyalty and rewards opportunities to over 250 businesses globally. We enable businesses to tailor their loyalty and rewards programs to serve their customers and staff. Whether driving customer acquisition, improving staff retention or increasing omnichannel data-driven engagement, the ENTERTAINER business delivers tangible ROI in addition to invaluable analytics and insights.

About Juventus Academy:

Since 2015, the UAE Academy aims at helping young footballers take their first steps into the football world by educating them with the Juventus method, known as one of the best in the world and followed in over 100 projects. Last year Juventus Academy received more than 25 different team trophies from different entities in UAE, GCC & Italy, based on the abilities and age of our players, further confirming the quality of the work done by an extraordinary group on and off the pitch.

