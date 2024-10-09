Alexandria, Egypt: The 10th edition of Techne Summit Alexandria concluded today at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina under the theme “10 Years of Connecting The Right People” The event was marked by strong participation from entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from around the world. Sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the summit saw four days of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and the exchange of expertise across the Arab world, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean.

The summit's opening speeches were delivered by Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, His Excellency Ambassador Håkan Emsgård, Swedish Ambassador of Cairo, and Eng. Tarek El Kady, founder of the summit, alongside Mr. Mohamed El-Dallal, co-founder and board member of the summit. With the presence of prominent local and international officials, the summit underscored its importance in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship. During the summit, the Minister of Communications toured the event to witness firsthand the latest innovations presented by startups. The event was also supported by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the Digital Economy and Technology General Division (DETGD), the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC), as well as sponsors such as Triangles, Edventures, the Swedish Embassy, and the main organizer, Markade.

This year's Techne Summit Alexandria featured a series of events that reinforced the summit's vital role in supporting the growth of startups. Edafa Venture Capital expressed interest in partial or complete acquisitions of three promising startups: Oaapps, a smart application solutions company led by Moamen Ragab and Mohamed Moussa as CTO; Lavie, known for its innovations in sustainable fashion, headed by Abdurrahman Ayman; and Cyber Hotline, specializing in cybersecurity, led by Mohab Gaber. Edafa also expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Bekya Pay, led by Mohamed Hamdi, reflecting the increasing focus on digital financial solutions in the market. Intense negotiations between the parties are expected in the coming weeks.

In addition to these acquisitions, several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed during the summit, highlighting Techne’s pivotal role in fostering collaboration between startups and investors. Eng. Tarek El Kady, the founder of Techne Summit, signed an MOU with Hany Nagib, author of "Mindset to Startup" and founder of HNT, to provide mentorship programs for startups. Another MOU was signed between Techne and Sabreen Asim, CEO and founder of UNTAP, to support startups through innovation platforms. Additionally, an MOU was signed with Dr. Ahmed El Thanyan, Chairman of Tech Horizons Venture, to enhance startup investments in Egypt, and another with Adly Toma, founder of Gemini Africa, to promote entrepreneurship in technology and creative fields. MOU agreements were also signed with Moataz Abuonq, founder of Value Makers Studios, Alex Angels, and Mediterranean Investors, reflecting the growing collaboration between investors and startups. Also two more MOUs were signed with Assist Agency and Saeed El Kheir Developmen with Dr. Youmna Ibrahim & Shimaa Zaatar respectively.

The event also hosted the Techstars Pitch Series competition, organized with the support of Techstars, where the "Lothgha" app won the competition prize. Additionally, the Techne Game Development Competition, supported by SIA and sponsored by the Swedish Embassy, showcased standout projects from participating teams. The winners, "2024 Studio" with their game "Project Robot," and "PsychoRavens Studio" with "Project Unknown," were awarded the opportunity to attend DreamHack in Sweden, providing them with unique experiences and new opportunities in the world of game development.

As the 10th edition of Techne Summit Alexandria concluded, it stood out for the diversity and richness of its content, featuring over 80 panel discussions and 100 interactive workshops. These sessions covered a wide range of entrepreneurial topics, exploring investment opportunities and challenges facing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Notable speakers at Techne Summit Alexandria 2024 included Motaz Abounq, Founder & CEO of VMS Saudi Startup Studio; Wael Aburida, CEO & Managing Partner at Fikra AI Venture Studio; Ahmed Al-Theneyan, Deputy Minister for Technology Industry and Digital Capacities at the Ministry of Communications and IT; Craig Mullet, Angel Investor and President of Branison Group; Magnus Rehn, Business Coach, Management Consultant, Investor, and Chairman at Sting; Bushra Rozza, Actress; Kamal Ahmed SaadAllah, Senior Director, Head of Commercial Business Development, Investment & BD at KAEC; Sabrina Salama, Head of MENA Partnerships at Seedstars; VIjay Tirathrai, Managing Director & Regional Head of MENAPT at TechStars; Dr. Tarek Shawky, Former Minister of Education and Technical Education; and Aun Rahman, Global Specialist at the World Bank.

This year's edition continues the success of the 9th summit, which attracted over 45,000 participants from 48 countries, 200 investors, 100 exhibitors, and 370 mentorship sessions. This continuous growth highlights Techne Summit's importance as a primary platform supporting innovation and entrepreneurship while fostering collaboration between creative minds and investors. Since its inception in 2015, the summit has contributed to building a promising economic future for the region. As the curtain falls on this exceptional edition, Techne Summit looks forward to continuing its pivotal role in empowering startups and expanding innovation and entrepreneurship in the future.

Mai Abbas

Mai.abbas@techne.me

+20 12 04223910