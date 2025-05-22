Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) is launching three new undergraduate engineering programmes: BSc in Mechanical Engineering, BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and BSc in Civil Engineering, set to commence in the 2025–2026 academic year. These programmes aim to equip the next generation of engineers with the essential skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to succeed in an ever-evolving technological landscape. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the programmes are aligned with the UAE’s national priorities and the global move toward smart infrastructure and green technologies.

Prof. Bassam Abu-Hijleh, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and IT said: “We are very proud to launch these new engineering programmes. These programmes, in addition to our existing Electro- Mechanical Engineering programme, will empower our students to become tomorrow’s innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. By combining strong technical foundations with real-world experience, we are preparing graduates to drive progress in energy, infrastructure, and technology to help build a smarter, more sustainable future for all.”

These programmes will provide students with a strong academic foundation, enhanced by hands-on projects, practical labs, and industry-relevant training. From designing smart systems and harnessing clean energy to developing safer, more resilient cities, students will gain the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to address real-world challenges. These programmes aim to nurture well-rounded, forward-thinking engineers who are ready to lead in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

With the introduction of these new engineering degrees, BUiD shows its commitment to academic excellence and high-quality education. By fostering innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, BUiD aims to graduate skilled professionals who will make meaningful contributions to economic development and sustainable progress across various industries in the UAE and beyond.

About The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education, and it has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.