Manama, Bahrain - The British School of Bahrain (BSB), renowned for its rigorous academic curriculum and holistic approach to education, celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in a ceremony held on 21st June, 2024 at the Gulf Hotel, Manama.

This year, BSB celebrated the graduation of 112 students in a breathtaking ceremony attended by H.E. Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minster of Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, H.E. Ambassador Alastair Long, The British Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, alongside members of the Ministry of Education, Board Members, parents, staff, and family of the graduating students.

Mr. John Maguire, Executive Headmaster at the British School of Bahrain, expressed immense pride in the graduating class. "We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Class of 2024. This cohort, among other things, will be remembered for their charity and community involvement. Each of the graduates is an intelligent, talented individual, but what is most pleasing is that they are also kind, generous, and have strong moral values. Their dedication to academics, commitment to co-curricular activities and personal growth culminated in this well-deserved milestone. BSB has been the soil in which each of these talented students has grown. Some were very young when they arrived at BSB, and some joined later, but all flourished within the BSB environment, which has been enriching and has allowed every one of them to thrive. It was wonderful to celebrate their achievements as a community."

As a beacon of academic excellence in Bahrain, BSB continues to set the benchmark for British education in the Kingdom. Keynote speaker, H.E. Ambassador Long, spoke eloquently to the graduating class and stated that "education is one of the United Kingdom's best exports and that this cohort has not only benefitted from such a superb education but are now themselves ambassadors of the product of an outstanding British education as they embark on the next steps in their lives". Ambassador long wishes all the graduating students luck as they progress to university, many of them in the United Kingdom.

The graduation ceremony served as a momentous occasion to celebrate the academic achievements and personal growth of the graduating class. Mr. Wayne Ridgway, Head of BSB Senior School, congratulated the Class of 2024, "This graduating class has consistently impressed us with their intellectual curiosity, resilience, and collaborative spirit. We are incredibly proud of our students who have received offers from some of the most prestigious universities around the globe with scholarships to universities in the USA, including Brown University, Purdue University and George Washington University. Many of the BSB graduates are progressing to prestigious UK Russell Group Universities, including Cardiff University, University of Manchester, University of Leeds, Loughborough University, King's College London and the University of Bath. While a number have chosen to continue their studying in Europe and Bahrain."

Among the ranks of graduates are students holding scholarships to several universities and three Crown Prince Scholarship recipients. BSB achieved the highest A-level results in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the last four years and the highest GCSE results in Bahrain. This academic success has opened doors to the best universities in the world and is why the BSB Senior School continues to be the school of choice for discerning parents who want a rewarding and academically supportive environment for their children. BSB is now in the position of establishing waiting lists for Senior School places due to the unprecedented demand for its education.

The British School of Bahrain believes that fostering a world-class educational system in the heart of the Kingdom aligns with Bahrain's Vision 2030. By equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and global perspective, BSB graduates will continue to drive innovation, thus contributing to the Kingdom's prosperity.

About the British School of Bahrain:

The British School of Bahrain, which offers Outstanding education, is part of the Inspired Education Group, the world's leading global group of premium schools that educates 85,000 students in over 116 of the very best schools in the world across 6 continents. Inspired's Three Pillars approach to educational philosophy, equally focused on academic excellence, performing and creative arts and sports, is proven to provide a holistic, world-class education. Over 90% of Inspired graduates go on to their first-choice university, with alumni attending leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London.