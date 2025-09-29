Preparing future professionals with advanced skills aligned with the digital transformation of the financial sector

Manama, Bahrain – In a major leap forward for financial education in the Kingdom, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has partnered with Bangor University (UK) to introduce a pioneering undergraduate programme - the Bachelor of Science in Banking with Financial Technology.

This international programme is designed to meet the increasing demand for professionals equipped with both solid banking knowledge and advanced technological skills. As the financial services sector undergoes rapid transformation, this new degree positions students at the forefront of innovation, preparing them to lead in a dynamic and evolving global economy.

The BSc in Banking with Financial Technology offers a unique blend of academic theory and practical application. By integrating core banking principles with cutting-edge technologies such as data science, coding, and machine learning, the programme aims to develop a new generation of forward-thinking financial professionals.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF stated, "The launch of this programme marks a significant milestone in our strategic efforts to align academic offerings with the evolving needs of the financial sector. By integrating financial technology into the core of banking education, we are equipping future professionals with the knowledge and tools required to lead in a rapidly changing global economy."

On her part, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Studies Centre at the BIBF said, "This programme offers a unique academic framework that reflects the intersection of traditional banking and emerging technologies. It is designed to develop well-rounded graduates who possess both analytical insight and technical proficiency, capable of contributing meaningfully to the advancement of the financial industry."

A hallmark of the programme is its strong emphasis on practical learning. Students will participate in simulation workshops using real and simulated market data, write code to solve financial challenges, analyse datasets, and apply algorithms - ensuring they graduate job-ready for the data-driven finance industry.

The programme combines lectures, seminars, and tutorials, supported by continuous assessments, written exams, research projects, and practical exercises such as coding tasks and simulations. This holistic approach is designed to enhance both academic achievement and employability.

Graduates will be well-prepared for careers in banking, investment management, financial analysis, and fintech innovation. The comprehensive skill set gained from this programme will make them highly sought-after candidates in both regional and international job markets.

This academic collaboration underscores the BIBF’s commitment to advancing financial education in Bahrain and supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy. It also reinforces the BIBF’s position as a leading regional provider of world-class education and training.

Registration is open until 8 October via email at admissions@bibf.com or by calling +973 17816388.