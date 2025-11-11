Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) celebrated the graduation of 80 students from its international bachelor’s degree programmes delivered in partnership with Bangor University, United Kingdom. The ceremony also marked the 21st anniversary of the longstanding academic collaboration between the two institutions.

The graduation ceremony was held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Diana Abdulkarim Al Jahrami, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council; Professor Oliver Turnbull, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University; and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive of the BIBF, along with members of the academic and executive management teams, senior representatives from the banking and financial sector, and families of the graduates.

During the ceremony, graduates received job offers from leading organisations including Eskan Bank, EY, Arab Bank, PwC and The Family Office

Furthermore, excellence awards were presented by major financial institutions in Bahrain, including Eskan Bank, National Bank of Kuwait, Bank ABC, Kuwait Finance House, Benefit Company, Arab Bank, Naseej, and Bahrain Islamic Bank.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive of the BIBF, congratulated the graduates and their families on this achievement, praising their dedication throughout their academic journey. He emphasised the importance of applying the skills gained during their studies to contribute effectively to Bahrain’s economic development.

“This ceremony represents a significant milestone in preparing qualified national talent equipped to excel in the labour market. Graduate tracking results show high employment rates (90%) within one year of graduation, reflecting the quality of the academic programmes and the strong confidence of the financial sector in BIBF graduates. Our strategic partnership with the banking sector continues to play a key role in empowering Bahraini talent and supporting the Kingdom’s economic progress.”

Professor Oliver Turnbull, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, expressed his pride in the strong partnership with the BIBF, noting that more than 21 years of collaboration have resulted in high-quality academic programmes that supply Bahrain’s business sectors with highly qualified professionals ready to meet industry needs.

He added that the success of this partnership reflects the quality and effectiveness of the joint educational efforts in developing human capital, reaffirming Bangor University’s commitment to expanding academic cooperation and supporting joint educational initiatives.

The ceremony also featured speeches delivered by graduate Salma AlAbbasi and BIBF alumni Ali AlQattan, Head of Business Finance and Analytics at Kuwait Finance House (KFH).

Following the formal speeches, Professor Turnbull and Dr. Al Shaikh presented the degree certificates to the graduates.

Graduates and their families expressed great pride and joy upon the announcement of employment opportunities offered by leading banks and financial institutions, also commending the awards presented to top-performing students.

Bangor University is one of the United Kingdom’s established and well-recognized universities, offering accredited undergraduate programmes in Banking & Finance, Accounting & Finance, Financial Technology (FinTech), and Islamic Finance. The university has been ranked 1st in the UK for Banking Research according to the latest RePEc research ranking database, a leading global index for economic research publications.