Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and Prestige One Developments, one of the leading real estate developers in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, proudly announce the signing of a new Regional Sponsorship Agreement. Prestige One Developments now becomes the first regional real estate sponsor for the Argentine National Football Team in the Middle East, thus marking a historic collaboration between two esteemed organizations.

This new Regional Sponsorship Agreement, sees Prestige One Developments joining the Argentine National Football Team through their next competitive chapter— the Finalissima 2025 and the 2026 World Cup qualification.

Since AFA's presence in the Middle East, football fans across the vibrant region have enjoyed unforgettable moments with Argentina's football legends, including the 2022 visit to the UAE, dedicated social media channels, and the ongoing presence of Argentine champions through the past consecutive years. The partnership's future highlights include AFA’s confirmed participation in the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December 2024.

As part of the agreement, Prestige One Developments will be the regional hosting real estate brand for AFA in the Middle East. The collaboration will feature joint campaigns, with Argentine National Team players starring as brand ambassadors in promotional activities. The Argentine National Team holds a special place in the hearts of football fans in the region, and this partnership with Prestige One Developments, commencing today, brings together two leading organizations united by a shared passion for building legacies.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Prestige One Developments, one of the most exclusive real estate developers, as the first regional real estate sponsor for the Argentina Football Association. This milestone marks a significant achievement in AFA’s international expansion, opening new opportunities through Prestige One Developments’ offerings and services. This agreement allows our Association to consolidate its global leadership position in the football world. We welcome Prestige One Developments as a key supporter of AFA in the Middle East region.”

Ajmal Saifi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige One Developments, noted: “At Prestige One Developments, we pride ourselves on setting the highest standards of quality, ensuring that every project reflects our unfaltering commitment. We sought a partner who mirrors these values—an organization that embodies the same dedication to excellence and has achieved global recognition. The Argentina Football Association, with its unrivaled legacy as FIFA World Cup champions and its storied history in the football arena, epitomizes the principles we uphold. Partnering with a highly regarded organization was a fitting decision, aligning with our mission to create lasting legacies in the real estate sector. By leveraging our combined strengths, we will foster growth and success that resonate with football fans and real estate enthusiasts alike.”

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, commented: “This regional sponsorship with Prestige One Developments is a reflection of the hard work of the Argentine Football Association in the global expansion of the AFA brand in new markets such as Asia, America, Europe, the United States and the Middle East. We are proud that Prestige One Developments has chosen our Institution as brand ambassadors. AFA and Prestige One Developments will jointly develop commercial and marketing campaigns that will increase the presence and power of our brands in the Middle East market, with a focus on Dubai. With this agreement with Prestige One Developments, we are taking a new and significant step forward in our brand strategy, a firm step in one of the regions where AFA has enormous growth potential, such as the Middle East.”

Basma Al Badre, Managing Director of Prestige One Developments, also added: "We, at Prestige One Developments, believe that true success is measured by the global impact we create. By sponsoring the Argentina Football Association, not only are we celebrating excellence but also expanding our reach into new markets, connecting our vision with the persevering spirit of one of the world's most revered teams. This agreement serves as a pivotal initiative positioning Prestige One Developments at the intersection of global ambition and regional opportunity. Ultimately, through this partnership with AFA, we aim to inspire growth and open doors across the Middle East, GCC and beyond—fostering a legacy that transcends generations."

