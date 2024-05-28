Dubai (UAE): The Aquila School, part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), has been accredited as an IB World School, offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) starting in August.

The internationally accredited programmes are crafted to challenge and inspire pupils, while also providing them with the requisite global education skills to see them through university or the workplace.

Wayne Howsen, Principal at The Aquila School, said: “As an ISP school, we are wholeheartedly committed to tailoring our education to ensure the students of today turn into resilient and responsible citizens of tomorrow. The Aquila School has always been at the forefront of holistic quality education by offering academically challenging programmes to our students to drive their overall progress. The International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP) and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) will further our agenda to equip our talented pool of students, aided by our dedicated staff, with the necessary skillsets to achieve success in their future lives.”

Receiving IB accreditation signifies that the ISP school has met the stringent standards set by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) and demonstrates a commitment to providing a high-quality international education. It ensures that students in the IB Diploma Programme have access to an internationally recognised curriculum, internal and external assessment practices, and opportunities for personal and academic growth.

“It is exciting to be starting both the IBDP and IBCP at The Aquila School. Our wide range of subject options offer our pupils a variety of future pathway opportunities that will lead to their choice of university and beyond. The internationally minded ethos of the IB fits perfectly with the way we currently run our school, placing values on skills such as research, critical thinking and effective communication. I look forward to supporting our pupils on the next step of their educational journey with programmes which will develop them as well-rounded and caring young people, in order to make meaningful contributions to the world around them,” said Lindsay Thomas, IB Coordinator at The Aquila School.

The IBDP is a two-year programme that provides an internationally recognized qualification for university entrance worldwide. Considered the gold standard for university preparation, it is an academically challenging programme grounded in real world experiences that aims to develop well rounded learners across a range of disciplines.

The IBCP offers students a unique opportunity to combine academic studies with vocational training and real-world practical experiences. This programme equips students with a diverse skillset and comprehensive knowledge, preparing them for both higher education and the workforce. Specifically designed for students who wish to pursue Career-Related learning, the IBCP helps students develop transferable, lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and intercultural collaboration.

With the launch of its Sixth Form, the school will provide families with discounted fees for the 2024-2025 academic year, and a number of special academic scholarships are available to students who show strength in various subject areas. Early bird offers are also available throughout the school.

Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP – Middle East said: “At ISP we are committed to providing world class educational pathways for our students to achieve their potential and prepare them for the challenges of the future. The IB Programmes closely align with and are embedded in the ISP learning pillars of Academic Excellence, International Learning Opportunities, Future Pathways, Multilingualism, and Life Competencies. We congratulate The Aquila School on their successful authorizations as they take their place as a an official IB World School.”

The Aquila School, one of over 80 schools globally that are part of ISP, is a progressive international British school located in Dubailand. The school nurtures a spirit of enquiry, innovative thinking, decision-making and problem solving among students with the end aim of developing resilient learners with an independent, creative mind. The Aquila School, rated ‘Outstanding’ by the British Schools Overseas (BSO) and Good by KHDA, is open to pupils from FS1 to Year 12 for the 2024 – 2025 academic year. The school received the Excellence in Education award 2023 for the Best Secondary Team.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

ISP. Where confidence grows.

