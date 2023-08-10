Sharjah, UAE: Important legislation regarding structural and organizational changes to the American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been announced by the office of HH Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad AlQasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.

Decree of Law Number (3) of 2023 concerning the Reorganization of the American University of Sharjah has made important amendments to the university’s bylaws and its executive regulation, and are aimed at improving the organizational and operational structure of the university as it enters its ambitious next chapter, in line with the future strategic direction of the Emirate of Sharjah.

A key part of these changes includes the restructuring the Board of Trustees, which has seen several new members added to their number.

New board members include Dr Daniele C. Struppa, President of Chapman University, USA, Dr Chaouki Tanios Abdalla, Executive Vice President for Research at Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, Abhijit Choudhury, Founder and CEO of Athena Advisory Limited, UAE, Ahmad Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eideh, CEO, Invest Bank, UAE and Mohammed Issa Alhuraimel Alshamsi, Executive Director - Head of UK Investment Programme at Mubadala, UAE.

These new members join Dr Gong Quihang, President of Peking University, China, Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, UAE, Dr Nawal Al Hosany, UAE permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mohamed Ali Al Abbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, UAE, Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, former President of the Federal National Council, UAE, Bedour Saeed Al Raqbani, Director and Founder of Kalimati Communication and Rehabilitation Center, UAE, Abdulfatah Mansoor Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) UAE, and Dr Susan Mumm, AUS Chancellor (Ex-officio), UAE.

The new Board of Trustees will begin its three-year term of service in October of this year and will be led by President of AUS, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

Commenting on these important amendments, the AUS President said: “The American University of Sharjah has been built on the key principles and values of equality, justice, fellowship, tolerance, happiness, and sustainable development.

This decree, and the changes it has empowered, will allow us all to better serve the vision of the University’s founder HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi and help us bring even greater value to our students, the Emirate of Sharjah, the UAE and our wider society.

I sincerely welcome the new members to the Board of Trustees, and wish us all success as we collectively strive to make AUS an even greater and more prosperous academic institution, and a true representation of the vision and values of our Emirate.”

