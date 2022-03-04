Beirut: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) extends its agreement for three years with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to further promote collaboration between the two organizations and enhance the practice of clinical nuclear medicine in Lebanon and the Middle East.

This collaboration and partnership will propel the Division of Nuclear Medicine at AUBMC to carry on its mission in leading discovery, teaching and research and improving patient-centric care in Lebanon and the region and as a result contribute to the global health agenda.

The agreement with the IAEA will support AUBMC in bringing groundbreaking medical education, research, and practice, as well as medical care in the region, into new levels of excellence

It will allow collaboration and exchange of knowledge and technology in nuclear medicine and will contribute to the sustainability of both institutions in enhancing clinical nuclear medicine practice in Lebanon and the region. It will also increase training opportunities in this important medical field for health professionals in the region and across the globe.

This cooperation will combine the IAEA’s institutional reach with AUBMC’s cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in nuclear medicine, thus enhancing the training of professionals, regional capacity building, and exchange and sharing of information and increasing the cooperation in the field of research and publications.

IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar said,” We look forward to organizing training programs and events on nuclear medicine, especially for professionals from the region.”

Director of Nuclear Medicine Division and Cyclotron Facility and Assistant VP for Business at AUBMC Mohamad Haidar, said: “The extension of this particular agreement between AUBMC and IAEA will increase the collaboration between all the professionals in the field of nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging in the region and the globe and will support the new era of nuclear medicine. AUBMC is very happy to receive all the professional help through IAEA from training courses, scientific visits and to lead in the nuclear medicine research in the region.”

This partnership comes as part of AUBMC leading vision in sustaining state of the art medical services for Lebanon and the region and in continuously seeking new collaborations to raise the bar to golden standards of care.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

