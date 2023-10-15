Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) hosted its inaugural edition of the AUBH HR talks series with wide participation from industry representatives and students. The session covered ‘employability” as a theme to help interested individuals develop the necessary skillset to be the employee of choice.

The aim of this series is to bring together HR professionals under one roof to provide young individuals, students, and graduates with insights into the HR field, helping them increase their chances of employability post-graduation.

The event was moderated by AUBH Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, Dr. Maryam Hashem. Speakers included ALBA’s Director of Administration, Hamad Alshaiba; APM Terminals’ Senior Human Resources Business Partner, Yosra Abdulla; Zain’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Rana AlMajed; Bapco Energies’ Senior Manager Human Capital, Dana Bukhammas; and BASREC’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Narjis Almosawi.

Commenting on this event, AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook said, “We are thrilled to host the inaugural edition of AUBH HR talks, with a wide participation of high-level HR industry professionals. We thank them for their active participation and for the insightful panel discussion that helped students and individuals understand how they can be the employee of choice. The theme of employability helps provide students with insights into the human resource field to upskill them to thrive in the competitive job market.”

AUBH Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, Dr. Maryam Hashem, also commented on this occasion, “At AUBH, we believe that creating opportunities for students and graduates is central to our mission as a university. We were honored to welcome professional industry representatives today to delve deeper into the theme of employability, helping students and graduates increase their chances of employability post-graduation.”

Events and industry talks align with AUBH’s objectives of providing students and graduates with practical insights into different industries inspiring young minds to move the boundaries of knowledge. AUBH strives to position Bahrain on the global educational landscape through the quality of its students and graduates in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

