Riffa, Bahrain - The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has granted scholarships to six Bahraini students for the incoming Class of 2027 in its efforts to provide an accessible American-model of education in the Kingdom. The scholarship recipients are Dana Ahmed and Fareeda AlMudaifa pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Mohammed AlZayani, Saud Shareeda, and Ziyad AlHajri pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; and Jawaher Kazim pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Marketing and Social Media.

All candidates completed a rigorous evaluation process and were selected based on their exemplary academic performance, achievements, and motivation to succeed in an American-style environment. The merit-based scholarships will provide students with full tuition for their four-year undergraduate programs of choice and will guarantee internships at top firms in Bahrain.

AUBH Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt, commented, “At AUBH, we believe that creating opportunities for deserving students is central to our mission as a university. I am honored to welcome such talented young adults as the recipients of our AUBH scholarships, who have already demonstrated academic excellence and are active participants in their communities. We look forward to welcoming these six stellar students as part of the AUBH family, and we are happy to support them on their paths to success.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Amal Al Awadhi, Dean of Students, stated, “As part of our mission here at AUBH, we aspire to facilitate access to education for aspiring, high-achieving students who demonstrate a passion not only for academic excellence but for gaining skills and knowledge. These students make a difference and actively contribute to the socio-economic development of the community. We look forward to welcoming these six students on our campus.”

These 6 scholarship recipients have been selected from a wide pool of more than 80 applications, of which 13 were shortlisted. The recipients have shown enthusiasm and commitment towards both academics and extracurriculars; with an eagerness to make a difference in their communities.

AUBH grants scholarships to students who demonstrate the ability to thrive in a diverse and multicultural environment. Applicants are assessed holistically beyond their academic performance such as GPA, English proficiency, and problem-solving abilities to include personal qualities and achievements outlined in their portfolios, personal statements, and interviews.

-Ends-

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, please contact,

Ghydaa Mohammed,

AUBH Marketing & PR Manager

at ghydaa.alaziz@aubh.edu.bh