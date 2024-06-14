The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the dates for remote visitations to inmates at Al Wathba and Al Ain Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres during the period of Eid Al Adha, through "Nafidhaty" (My Window) visitation App from Monday 17 June to Friday 21 June 2024 during the morning period from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The ADJD indicated that applications to visit inmates can be filed electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services website (TAMM), via https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae, or www.adpolice.gov.ae. The approval will be sent through an SMS message setting the date and the place where the visitation will be carried out remotely using the "Nafidhaty" application.

Facilitating communication procedures between inmates in rehabilitation and correctional centres and their families using modern videoconferencing technologies is part of the ongoing efforts to provide quality services in the system of inmate rehabilitation and reintegration into society, the Judicial Department pointed out.