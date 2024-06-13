Thales provided Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications’ Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) with the latest version of its TopSky-AMHS system, its Aeronautical Messaging Handling System (AMHS) to increase and improve communication capabilities.

This project underscores the renewed trust between CAA and Thales, which is built on a longstanding relationship and commitment to delivering cutting-edge aviation solutions.

This integration is a significant step forward in bringing Middle East aviation communication to the highest level of technology.

In a significant stride towards modernizing Bahrain’s airspace further, the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications’ Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) recently implemented the latest version of the Thales TopSky Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS). This upgrade marks a pivotal moment in enhancing operational efficiency and safety standards.

Deployed by Thales, this system integration, completed within 18-month, is a significant step forward for aviation communication in the Middle East region. Notably, the upgrade offers CAA a robust and future-ready AMHS solution, ensuring compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations.

The integration has been implemented with multiple stakeholders, including the CAA’s Air Navigation Systems (ANSD) and Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Thales focused on upgrading CAA's AMHS system to the latest version, while ensuring comprehensive through-life support. Leveraging the latest AMHS version equipped with System Wide Information Management (SWIM) capabilities, CAA now boasts an enhanced messaging service, facilitating the seamless exchange of critical information such as aeronautical procedures and notifications, flight plans and meteorological messages.

"The successful implementation of the Thales TopSky-AMHS system reflects our commitment to empowering our partners, such as CAA, with cutting-edge aviation technology to foster a safer and more efficient airspace in the region. This project is an important step in achieving Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and solidifies Bahrain's position as a regional aviation leader." Christian Rivierre, VP Airspace Mobility Solutions - Thales

