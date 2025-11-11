The agreement marks a major milestone in delivering next-generation, high-speed connectivity and a seamless digital experience for Thai Airways passengers.

It also underscores NSG’s expanding international footprint and its role - as a PIF company - in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through innovation and global collaboration.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF company and Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial space services provider, and Thai Airways (THAI) today announced that NSG Skywaves® - the Group’s advanced in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution will be line-fit on all of THAI’s new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, positioning the two companies at the forefront of next-generation in-flight connectivity.

Through this agreement, Thai Airways will equip all 34 of its Boeing 787 aircraft with NSG’s multi-orbit IFC solution, enabling broadband speeds of up to 200 Mbps to support high-speed passenger Wi-Fi and enhance operational efficiency.

By selecting a factory line-fit installation, Thai Airways ensures that every new Dreamliner will be delivered with full connectivity capability from day one - avoiding the downtime, complexity, and cost of aftermarket retrofit installations.

This milestone extends the partnership between NSG and Thai Airways, which began in 2024 with the retrofit of the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet and now expands to include line-fit installations on A321neo aircraft via the Airbus HBCplus program with Safran Passenger Innovations. The first A321neo featuring the NSG Skywaves® solution is expected to enter service in Q4 2026.

Wirush Theparak, Head of Customer Experience and Product at Thai Airways International said: “At Thai Airways, enhancing the customer journey is central to our strategy. By working with Neo Space Group on a line-fit IFC solution for our Boeing 787 fleet, we will offer passengers seamless, high-speed connectivity from the moment they board. This partnership empowers us to deliver a world-class digital in-flight experience and strengthen our operational capabilities, ensuring Thai Airways remains a leader in premium long-haul travel.”

Tarek El Mitwalli, EVP Business Aviation, said: “We are proud to welcome Thai Airways as the launch customer for the line-fit installation of NSG Skywaves® on the Boeing 787. This milestone demonstrates the confidence of a leading international carrier and highlights NSG’s ability to deliver advanced, line-fit connectivity on one of the world’s most significant aircraft platforms. NSG Skywaves® will provide seamless multi-orbit connectivity including uninterrupted service over India and China, enhancing passenger experience, entertainment, and productivity - making every journey more connected and enjoyable. With over 1,000 Dreamliners in service globally, this achievement marks a major step in NSG’s international growth as we bring innovation, efficiency, and sustainability to airlines worldwide.”

NSG Skywaves® leverages SES’s Open Orbits™ network, which combines MEO’s low-latency, high-speed performance with GEO’s stability and global coverage to deliver reliable broadband connectivity throughout the flight.

This advanced IFC system features the ThinKom ThinAir® Ka2517 antenna, a proven multi-orbit solution trusted worldwide. With over 2,500 aircraft operating or committed to using the ThinAir technology, it delivers a seamless, resilient, and high-speed inflight experience, setting a new standard for reliable broadband connectivity in the skies.

Together, these capabilities reaffirm NSG’s position as a global leader in integrated, IFC solutions, empowering airlines like Thai Airways to deliver next-generation connectivity and operational efficiency from day one.

For Thai Airways, the solution strengthens its premium inflight offering and supports its broader digital transformation strategy. For NSG this selection marks another significant milestone. NSG now has over 350 aircraft either activated with the NSG Skywaves® solution or in backlog. As a PIF company, NSG supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by advancing digital transformation across aviation, delivering world-class connectivity solutions, and strengthening the Kingdom’s presence in the global space economy.

About NSG: www.neospacegroup.com

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space services company offering a broad portfolio of services in the fields of satellite communications, geospatial, PNT (Positioning, Navigation and Timing), and an investor in various space technologies. As a PIF company, NSG contributes to transforming the Saudi space economy, supporting innovation and job creation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

About Thai Airways: www.thaiairways.com

Thai Airways is the national airline of Thailand, renowned for its world-class service and strong Thai heritage. With a mission to connect Thailand to the world, we continually strive to deliver exceptional travel experiences.

