Riyadh: Tetra Pak, the world-leading foods and beverages packaging and processing solutions company, announced that its Global President recently met with officials from the Saudi Ministry of Investment during a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Ammar Altaf, Assistant Deputy Minister, for Sector Development at the Ministry of Investment and HE Petra Menander, Ambassador Designate of the Embassy of Sweden in the Kingdom, Adolfo Orive, President & CEO at Tetra Pak, Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia Area, Bassem Sabra, CEO of Al Rabie Foods Company, and other officials from all parties.

During the meeting, Tetra Pak's officials emphasized on the company’s commitment to aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth within the Kingdom to support its journey towards a more thriving economy driven by innovation, diversification, and sustainable practices.

The visit was also an occasion for Tetra Pak and Al Rabie to reinforce their longstanding relationship through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), setting the stage for the expansion of Al-Rabie's operations, with the most advanced, automated, and digitalized plant in the region. The MOU will also allow creating more job opportunities for local talent, and promoting a thriving food and beverage sector in the Kingdom and the broader region.

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Arabia said: “This meeting is a milestone in Tetra Pak's journey to supporting the Kingdom's strategic objectives and vision. We are grateful for the Ministry of Investment’s invaluable support in overcoming operational challenges, as we work towards enhancing industrial sustainability in the Kingdom. We are also proud of our longstanding partnership with Al Rabie and we are looking forward to support enhancing their operations and work with them to contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a significant market for Tetra Pak, whose Jeddah-based factory supplies most of the carton packaging material for the Kingdom and exports to customers in 24 other countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.