Dubai, UAE - Terracore, a leader in sustainable, smart energy solutions, launched its comprehensive research report on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in Schools at the Annual Education Summit Middle East 2025 hosted by the Economic Times. The report underscores the urgent need to address air quality challenges in educational environments and offers data-driven strategies to improve both student health and academic outcomes.

The report reveals children that are exposed to pollutant concentrations two to five times higher inside classrooms compared to outdoors. According to The World Health Organization (WHO), 14% of children worldwide suffer from asthma - a condition that, in the United States alone, leads to more than 14 million missed school days per year.

Studies cited in the report show that students in classrooms with carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels above 1,000 ppm can experience up to a 50% decline in cognitive function. Teachers and staff are not immune either - symptoms associated with “sick building syndrome” are linked to higher absenteeism, lower job satisfaction, and increased turnover, which in turn disrupts learning continuity and drives up costs for schools.

Grounded in scientific studies and global benchmarks, Terracore's report demystifies IAQ, outlining the risks of poor air quality and highlighting practical solutions for schools to create healthier, high-performing learning environments.

“This research isn’t just about the numbers - it’s about giving school leaders and policymakers a clear path forward," said David Provenzani, Strategy Advisor, Terracore. “We’ve taken complex science and turned it into practical steps that show why cleaner air in classrooms matters. The takeaway is simple: healthy air is not optional - it is the foundation of effective learning.”

Developed under ‘Terracore’s IAQ School Programme’ initiative, the report aims to equip school leaders and decision-makers with a stronger understanding of IAQ’s direct impact on both student outcomes and teacher wellbeing.

Tanishk Sajnani, Founder & CEO at Terracore, said, “This report reflects Terracore’s commitment to building healthier, smarter schools. By rethinking how educational spaces are designed and operated, we can create environments where children thrive, educators excel, and communities benefit from stronger educational outcomes. This is about shaping the future of learning through sustainability and wellness.”

Terracore’s service portfolio spans renewable energy generation, HVAC optimization, advanced climate control, real-time IAQ monitoring, smart automation, advanced lighting technologies and energy consulting. To support schools, Terracore is offering complimentary IAQ audits, identifying actionable improvements.

The full report, Indoor Air Quality in Schools - A Critical Determinant of Public Health, is available to download here: https://terracore.ae/laq-schools/

