RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Terra Drone Arabia, a leading provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at Highways Saudi Arabia 2025, held at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Organized by Terrapinn and supported by the Roads General Authority, the event brought together government agencies, infrastructure developers, and technology innovators to shape the future of mobility and transportation infrastructure across the Kingdom.

The exhibition, which focuses on the long-term strategic vision of Saudi highway infrastructure stakeholders and their alignment with Vision 2030 goals, will take place from 19 - 20 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. As a leading drone and geospatial solution provider in the Middle East and Africa, Terra Drone Arabia's participation underscores its unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation and sustainable mobility initiatives across the Kingdom.

Terra Drone Arabia’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s smart mobility and infrastructure transformation, aligning with Vision 2030’s sustainable urban development goals. During the exhibition, Terra Drone Arabia demonstrated how drone-based systems can revolutionize the mobility ecosystem, particularly through applications in traffic surveillance, infrastructure inspection, and urban logistics.

“Our participation marks our commitment towards sustainable mobility initiatives in the Kingdom by introducing drone solutions as one of the innovative tools in the mobility sector,” said Ryan Hadi, Country Manager of Terra Drone Arabia. “Not only can drones be used to collect critical data to help authorities make informed decisions, but they also form a key part of the larger initiative toward urban and advanced mobility in Saudi Arabia.”

Elevating Infrastructure Management with Precision Drone Technology

At Highways Saudi Arabia, Terra Drone Arabia presented a portfolio of mobility-related drone technologies designed to support road safety, traffic management, and infrastructure resilience:

Drone Traffic Surveillance – enabling real-time monitoring of road networks, congestion, and incidents.

Infrastructure Inspection – offering precise, non-intrusive inspection of bridges, tunnels, and road assets using LiDAR and high-resolution imaging.

Drone Delivery and Logistics – advancing aerial transport for essential goods, medical supplies, and urban logistics corridors.

These solutions demonstrate how unmanned aerial systems can enhance situational awareness, reduce inspection downtime, and improve decision-making for public authorities and private operators alike.

Supporting the Kingdom’s Mobility Vision

Highways Saudi Arabia serves as the region’s premier platform for transforming mobility, focusing on smart infrastructure, road safety, sustainability, and technology integration. Terra Drone Arabia’s participation reflects its broader role as a technology enabler in Saudi Arabia’s transition toward intelligent transportation and digital infrastructure management.

About Terra Drone Arabia:

Terra Drone Arabia aims to be the premier provider of drone and geospatial solutions in the Middle East and Africa. With a mission to empower businesses through advanced technologies, Terra Drone Arabia offers a wide range of services, including land surveying, bathymetry, and data processing, among others. As part of Terra Drone Corporation, a globally recognized drone company, Terra Drone Arabia leverages its international presence and expertise to deliver comprehensive solutions across industries.