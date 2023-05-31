Telr enables JCB e-commerce acceptance for thousands of merchants in the UAE.

The partnership will provide greater penetration for JCB's growing number of cardholders in the Middle East market.

Dubai – Dubai-based Telr, a leading payment gateway provider in the Middle East, announced today a partnership that enables Telr's merchants in the UAE to accept JCB Cards for e-commerce transactions. This is a continuation of the company's efforts to provide Telr's merchants with the latest technologies and the best payment methods available in the market via its proprietary full-stack technology, which aims at enhancing its' merchants' competitive position amongst other merchants in the local and international markets.

JCB is a global payment brand and payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan; more than 150 million JCB Cards are issued and are accepted at about 41 million merchants’ locations globally.

The UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider Telr offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security. Telr's merchants include small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups operating in government, education, consumer goods, food delivery, ride-hailing services, and other industries.

With its one-stop-shop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in collaboration with Tabby, Telr Finance in collaboration with LNNDO, a merchant financing program, and Telr Shops the easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in minutes.

This significant partnership aims to enrich the supported Telr payment methods and thus expand the payment offering of Telr's Merchants, giving them the opportunity to increase their market presence globally by reaching over 150 million worldwide JCB Cardholders.

Furthermore, this supports the continuous efforts toward the transition to digital payments in line with UAE's Vision to achieve a cashless society.

Telr's CEO, Khalil Alami said: "We are very pleased to announce this partnership with JCB. At Telr our focus has always been biased toward helping our merchants make use of global opportunities. This partnership with JCB should open new doors for our merchants to tap into millions of consumers across the globe, and we are delighted to join efforts with JCB as a key payment scheme in Asia with growing popularity outside of Asia."

Alami went on to add: "e-commerce gives the opportunity for businesses to expand into new markets, while accepting a variety of payment methods is the key to not be missing out on the substantial and growing buying power of certain segments."

Yuichiro Kadowaki, Director and CEO of JCB Middle East LLC, said "We are very happy to partner with Telr, one of the leading E-commerce payment service providers in the UAE and the wider region. The enablement of JCB acceptance will allow our Cardholder's to conveniently transact in a safe and secure manner at all Telr merchants."

Mr. Kadowaki added: "In the post COVID world, JCB recognizes that ecommerce is a critical and convenient channel for our cardholders, while at the same time opening up new opportunities for merchants to offer their goods and services to JCB's growing Global customer base."

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr is an award-winning, Dubai-based offering payment gateway solutions for SME’s, government bodies and large corporates. Its wholly owned, unique platform enables it to handle complex or unique payment methods or integrations. TELR was awarded with the prestigious Start-up of the Year award in 2014. In 2015 it won the Best Payment Product in the Middle East award, whilst in 2017 it was awarded Innovative Vendor – Fintech at the 2017 GEC Awards in Dubai. Telr continues to be listed as one of the most funded and top fintech companies in The Middle East by several esteemed publishing houses such as Forbes among others.

With a fast-growing presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, TELR is building a wider regional presence in the MENA Region. TELR enables businesses to transact in over 120 currencies with payment platform capabilities in 30 languages & it provides customers with a range of financial & business services that include social commerce, QR Codes, BNPL, e-Commerce Platform, Business Loans, Payment links, Anti-fraud protection, Shopping Cart Integrations, & more.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA certified company in MENA.

www.telr.com

About JCB:

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants across the world. JCB cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories with more than 150 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/