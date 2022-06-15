Dubai, UAE – Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the iconic motor yacht resulting from the encounter between Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yachting operator, was the winner in the “Motor Yacht under 25 meters” category at the 2022 International Yacht & Aviation Awards, the prestigious honours bestowed by Design et al that recognise the best architecture, style and design in the Yachting, Aviation and Hotel sectors.

The awards ceremony was held in the magnificent setting of the Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice in front of a jury of industry experts from all over the world.

“This award,” announced Stefano Rutigliano, Strategy Director of Automobili Lamborghini, “celebrates the success of our ambitious project and the outstanding work done by Lamborghini and Tecnomar to reproduce the essence of Lamborghini’s DNA in a luxury sporting yacht. This motor yacht is the perfect interpretation of a Lamborghini in the nautical sphere.”

“This win represents further confirmation of the success of our partnership with a prestigious brand like Automobili Lamborghini,” remarked Giuseppe Taranto, Vice President and CCO of The Italian Sea Group. “I congratulate the entire team of engineers and designers of our two companies who collaborated closely and enthusiastically in the creation of this one-of-a-kind yacht.”

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37[1], the limited-edition super sports car with an unmistakable design, of which the yacht features many details, including the use of carbon fiber and the super sports seats. The new motor yacht is the fastest in the Tecnomar fleet, reaching a top speed of 63 knots.

