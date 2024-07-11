Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2024 by TIME magazine in partnership with data firm, Statista. Achieving the prestigious number one position among all Indian companies and securing the 111th position globally, this accolade underscores Tech Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

This recognition by TIME and Statista validates Tech Mahindra’s relentless efforts towards achieving its ambitious sustainability goals, including attaining carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2035, and creating a greener and more sustainable future. Over the years, the organization has made significant strides in renewable energy sourcing and water conservation initiatives, demonstrating its leadership in corporate social responsibility.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This recognition from TIME magazine and Statista reaffirms our commitment to sustainable business practices. At Tech Mahindra, we believe that sustainability is a goal and a core value that drives our operations and initiatives. Leading the way with advanced technologies, we help all stakeholders scale at speed and achieve sustainable business outcomes.”

The evaluation process covered over 5000 of world’s largest and most influential companies, excluding the ones involved in non-sustainable industries like fossil fuels or deforestation. The companies were assessed over 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability, such as compliance with international reporting standards, emissions, and commitment to goals and initiatives. The top 500 companies, spanning across 30+ countries, were awarded based on a comprehensive multi-layered analysis that determined a sustainability score for each.

TIME and Statista developed a rigorous methodology to measure the world’s most sustainable companies. Companies at the top of the list have committed to some of the most respected climate programs, including the 1.5°C target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and have received high scores from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). The methodology included a precise four-step process: Exclusion of Non-Sustainable Businesses, Commitment & Ratings, Reporting & Transparency, and Environmental & Social Stewardship. This comprehensive approach ensured that the companies identified are genuinely leading in sustainability efforts, evaluated on more than 20 key data points.

As a global organization, Tech Mahindra is dedicated to promoting sustainability in every aspect of its operations. Tech Mahindra focuses on enhancing eco-friendly processes, leading sustainability transformation through innovation and disruption, and fostering responsible business growth. The organization’s goal extends beyond internal operations and aims to assist other enterprises in their journey towards net zero transition. Through its comprehensive ESG services, Tech Mahindra offers solutions tailored to diverse organizations to ensure compliance, improve efficiency, and help them achieve their environmental goals effectively. Tech Mahindra aspires to be recognized among the top brands to work for, with a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment and society. The organization continues to set the benchmark for sustainable business practices, driving positive change across the globe.

