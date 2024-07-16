Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has been recognized as one of the winners of the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards 2023. Tech Mahindra was awarded under the SEAL’s Organizational Impact Award category. This prestigious accolade places Tech Mahindra among the world’s 50 most sustainable businesses, showcasing its steadfast dedication to sustainable practices and leadership in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

Tech Mahindra’s recognition as a winner of the SEAL Organizational Impact Award highlights its commitment to pursuing ‘Purpose Beyond Profits’ by embedding ESG principles into its core strategy while balancing sustainability and overall profitability. By combining these efforts, Tech Mahindra ensures a healthier planet for all and provides greater value for its shareholders.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are honored to be recognized among the world's 50 most sustainable businesses by the SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership). This accolade underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, driving transformative change and setting industry benchmarks. Tech Mahindra’s sustainability solutions driven by new-age technologies and decades of experience help customers’ business model to scale at speed into a greener, better organization.”

The methodology for the 2023 SEAL Awards involved a meticulous analysis of the “Climate Change” dimension of CDP’s 2023 A-List assessment, representing over 21,000 disclosing companies. This data was combined with the 2023 CSA / S&P Global ESG ratings, covering over 9400 companies. The SEAL Awards team analyzed the distribution of rankings for each CDP and CSA, determining a numerical equivalent score that captured an equal level of selectivity. The methodology reflects a 69% weighting on the environmental dimension, along with 17% and 14% weighting on social and economic dimensions, respectively. This comprehensive approach leveraged premier ESG data sets to select the 50 most sustainable companies in the world.

The SEAL Organizational Impact Award, a hallmark of excellence in sustainability, celebrates organizations demonstrating outstanding leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices. The 2023 award methodology combined two premier ESG data sets: the CDP A-List™ and the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA, now part of S&P Global ESG Scores™). This rigorous selection process underscores the importance of these assessments in identifying enterprises that excel in sustainability.

This award is a significant milestone for Tech Mahindra. It affirms the organization’s dedication to sustainability and recognizes its efforts to integrate ESG principles into every facet of its operations. As a SEAL Organizational Impact Award winner, Tech Mahindra is poised to continue its journey towards creating a sustainable future, driving innovation, and setting new standards in the industry. Recently, Tech Mahindra was also recognized among World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by TIME Magazine and Statista.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 145,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives.

