Leisure Quest, Food Quest’s fine dining division, in partnership with sports icon, Cristiano Ronaldo & MABEL Hospitality, brings TATEL, an exciting fusion of traditional yet innovative Spanish cuisine, now open in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection

Dubai, UAE: Culinary enthusiasts in Dubai are in for a treat as TATEL, in partnership with sports stars; tennis legend Rafael Nadal, LA Lakers champion Pau Gasol and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, offers diners a world-class fine dining experience. Open every day from 7 pm diners can savour a unique fusion of Spanish cuisine with international flavours, perfectly complemented by lively entertainment and exceptional service, creating a holistic gastronomic experience.

Located in the heart of Dubai in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, TATEL welcomes guests into a warmly lit space illuminated by the soft glow of candles lining the entrance. The interiors exude an antique feel with a charming cobbled floor, mirrored ceiling, plush chairs, green shrubbery and dark wood accentuated with shades of blue and maroon, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Diners can choose from an extensive selection of dishes including meat, vegetarian and seafood options, each meticulously prepared with Spanish imported and local ingredients, including popular dishes from TATEL Madrid such as the Tortilla de patatas trufada and La Milanesa de TATE with Sous Vide egg and grated black truffle, flavourful starters including Carpaccio de atún rojo, thinly sliced Balfegó tuna and Ensaladilla TATEL con gambas, their classic potato omelette with black truffle, and freshly shucked oysters amongst others. For mains, guests can feast on mouth-watering dishes such as Arroz TATEL con costilla de vacuno, slow-cooked beef ribs served with TATEL rice; Risotto con trufa, semolina risotto with grated black truffle and, all of which are signature dishes of TATEL accompanied by an exceptional selection of Spanish and international wines.

TATEL Dubai boasts the atmosphere of a 1920s speakeasy, complete with live music on weekends and resident and guest DJs throughout the week. The venue offers a unique experience with distinct, interconnected areas. These include a restaurant lounge featuring a decadent Prohibition-era-inspired bar, a dining area with open kitchen views that offer guests a front-row seat to the culinary action, and several private spaces perfect for VIP dining experiences. These exclusive areas include bottle service, panoramic views of the entire restaurant, and intimate gatherings of 10 or more guests. Lastly, TATEL's Mediterranean garden terrace offers vibrant yet sophisticated greenery, providing the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Leisure Quest, the fine dining division of Food Quest, was established in 2022 with a mission to promote luxury concepts. It includes a variety of international collections, with TATEL being the first to debut.

Partnering with MABEL Hospitality to bring this innovative global concept to Dubai, Manuel Campos, CEO of Mabel Capital and MABEL Hospitality, remarked: “We are proud to collaborate with Leisure Quest to introduce this concept to Dubai, a top destination for fine dining, leisure, and entertainment. By joining forces, we bring together extensive global and local expertise and a solid portfolio, with further exciting openings such as TOTÓ Dubai planned.

Speaking on the opening of a Spanish fine-dining restaurant in Dubai, Karim Hajjali, CEO of Food Quest says, “As the city’s culinary scene continues to evolve, our mission is to provide a dining experience that stands unrivalled. We aim to harmonise culinary brilliance, ambiance, and live entertainment, fostering an environment where people can gather to celebrate and create lasting memories. Opening in Downtown Dubai, TATEL Restaurant will be the first of many under the Leisure Quest arm. Our vision is to redefine fine dining, setting new standards of excellence and innovation beyond culinary boundaries."

Rafael Tapia, Hospitality Managing Director of Mabel Capital has been instrumental in the operational setup stating “Our commitment to award-winning fine dining and renowned international brands allows us to curate unforgettable experiences for our guests. Now, we are excited to extend these exceptional experiences to Dubai.”

“TATEL brings the heart of Spain to Dubai, where the essence of Spanish cuisine takes centre stage and each dish is thoughtfully prepared with the utmost respect from the ingredients to the gastronomy and traditional recipes.”, says Ruben Martinez, General Manager at Leisure Quest. “Every element in TATEL is thoughtfully curated to honour its storied heritage, but with the expertise of our culinary team, we also promise guests a menu filled with modern and unique flavours, delivering an experience that will redefine their dining expectations”.

Founded in 2014 in Madrid, TATEL has since expanded to several locations across the world in cities such as Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, and most recently Valencia, and has been recognised as one of the Top 25 restaurants worth flying to, according to USA Today.

TATEL promises to be a feast for the senses from start to finish with a myriad of different textures and flavours accompanied by international beats, live entertainment and performers that will take diners to the colourful streets of Spain.

About Leisure Quest

Leisure Quest is a premium dining and luxury brand operating division of Food Quest with a growing international collection of restaurants offering unparalleled expertise in operating high-quality food and beverage venues. Dedicated to delivering unforgettable luxury experiences that will leave a lasting impression on lifestyle enthusiasts, the group has three divisions: Dining, Entertainment, and Experience; each focused on providing unmatched hospitality concepts, high-energy entertainment, and exceptional culinary excellence.

https://leisurequest.ae

About TATEL

Situated in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd in Downtown Dubai, TATEL restaurant embodies the vibrant essence of Spanish cuisine, infusing traditional recipes with a contemporary flair and adding a touch of sophistication and innovation. Recognized by USA Today, TATEL is listed as “One of the Top 25 restaurants worth flying to”. With its stunning decor, live entertainment during the weekends and exceptional hospitality, TATEL exudes old-world charm. Established in 2014 in Madrid, TATEL has since expanded across the world with locations in cities including Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Valencia, and most recently in Dubai.