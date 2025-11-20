DUBAI: Tariq Al Futtaim is investing in building state-of-the-art private jet hangars at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South. The investment is being delivered through Jet Park Investment, a subsidiary of Tariq Al Futtaim. The facility, managed and operated by Empire Aviation, will serve as a dedicated parking, logistics and light maintenance hub supporting private jets.

The investment addresses critical infrastructure capacity in the region's business aviation sector, where demand has consistently outpaced available hangar space. Dubai South's strategic location adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport positions the facility to serve both based aircraft and transient operations across the Middle East.

The hangars will provide end-to-end ground logistics, parts handling and light maintenance services, delivering high aircraft availability, rapid turnaround times and compliance with international aviation standards. Empire Aviation will operate the facility to accommodate both its managed fleet and third-party operators requiring premium hangar services in Dubai.

The investment aligns with Dubai's strategy to position Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central as the emirate's primary aviation gateway. As DWC prepares for expanded operations, supporting infrastructure for business aviation becomes essential to accommodate the sector's growth and maintain Dubai's competitive position as a regional hub.

Business aviation has emerged as critical infrastructure for the Middle East's corporate sector, serving a region that connects European, African and Asian markets. The UAE's concentration of multinational headquarters, family offices and international business activity drives sustained demand for private jet operations and supporting facilities.

About Tariq Al Futtaim

Established in 2022, Tariq Al Futtaim is a privately held investment group focused on infrastructure, real estate, technology, energy, education and mobility. The group pursues investments characterised by long-term value creation, operational excellence and alignment with UAE strategic priorities. Building on the Al Futtaim family's multi-generational commitment to the nation's development, Tariq Al Futtaim continues this legacy through investments that strengthen the UAE's economic foundations and support its vision for sustainable growth. This investment reinforces the group's commitment to Dubai's aviation sector and the emirate's position as a global leader in aviation and business travel.

About Empire Aviation Group

Empire Aviation Group provides aircraft management, charter and sales services from Dubai, managing one of the Middle East's largest business jet fleets. Established in 2007, the company operates across North America, Europe, Africa, India, Indonesia and the Middle East, holding Air Operator Certificates in the UAE and San Marino. Empire employs 130 aviation professionals globally and serves as Gulfstream's authorized International Sales Representative for India. The company serves corporate, government and private clients requiring comprehensive aviation solutions across international markets.

