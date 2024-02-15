Cairo: The Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) is taking part in EGYPES 2024, Egypt’s Energy Show, held under the auspices of the President of the Republic from 19 to 21 February at the Egypt International Exhibition Center. TAQA’s participation in the show is in line with its strategy to introduce new technologies in the energy sector, supporting both the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt's Vision 2030.

With a comprehensive involvement in conference activities and the presence of its leaders in five discussion sessions, TAQA aims to present its latest technologies in drilling, completion & Well Testing & EPF services, foster dialogue, expand networks within the energy sector, and exchange experiences and knowledge. The goal is to develop innovative solutions

Hussam Abu Seif, Deputy Executive Director of TAQA in Egypt, stated: "We view EGYPES 2024 as a crucial opportunity. It serves as a platform where major industry players can engage in constructive discussions with government bodies and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum regarding energy security, investments in oil and gas, and guidance toward a sustainable future characterized by low carbon rates and reduced emissions."

Abu Seif added that, "Our company is committed to achieving growth in the Egyptian market, leveraging its position as a hub to serve neighboring countries in Africa. This is especially true following recent acquisitions and alliances, notably with Petrojet. Our target is to fortify our position and broaden the spectrum of services we offer to customers in the Gulf, the Middle East, and Africa."

He noted that the company is exploring various opportunities to access new markets as part of its expansion strategy.

“We set ourselves apart through technologies, solutions and innovation, prioritizing our customers, shareholders, and employees. Our focus is on finding inventive solutions to propel the energy sector forward, dynamically responding to industry changes and demands,” Abu Seif continued.

Established in 2003, the Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) is an international company with its regional office located in Dhahran, Eastern Province. The company currently employs over 5,000 individuals from 76 nationalities in 20 countries and serves multiple markets with 3 centers of excellence.

The company’s objective is to provide comprehensive well services and solutions for the petroleum sector in Egypt, covering coiled tubing and stimulation, cementing, wirelines, directional drilling and downhole tools, completions, well testing, Slickline, screening, and more.

-Ends-