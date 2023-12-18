Bahrain: Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, “Tanmiah”) has launched a monumental environmental initiative of planting 100,000 trees in Manama, Bahrain. This initiative aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, through the collaborative environmental efforts of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to mitigate climate change impacts through afforestation.

Under the slogan "Planted in Saudi Arabia, to be grown in Bahrain", the initiative’s inauguration was conducted by Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abd Al-Qader, Executive Director of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Desertification Control, representing His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of several high-profile dignitaries, including His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Engineer Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, His Excellency the Bahraini Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, and Her Excellency Sheikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Al-Dalbahi, Deputy Minister, on behalf of His Highness the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Bahrain, and Mr. Ahmed Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company.

H.E. Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak remarked, "This initiative, which was launched by our sister nation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is in line with the national afforestation strategy of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was directed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and is in implementation of the regional initiative led by Saudi Arabia in the field of afforestation for a greener Middle East, reflecting the unlimited potential of countries when they unite for the cause of sustainability. With every tree, we breathe life into this vision, which brings a greener and more sustainable future to our region. This initiative not only emphasizes the importance of advocating for environmental issues, but also demonstrates the depth of our shared commitment to enhancing a thriving ecosystem for everyone."

Ahmed bin Sharaf Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Tanmiah Food Company, said, "Our journey, spanning 700 kilometers from Saudi to Bahrain with 100,000 trees, is a testament to our dedication to environmental preservation. It's part of our broader commitment to sustainable innovation, including the 'One Million Trees Initiative' and the 'One Million Dollar Omnipreneurship Awards,' which are focused on sustainable agricultural and waste management solutions."

Afforestation is a vital factor in improving air quality, preventing soil erosion, supporting wildlife, absorbing carbon dioxide, and mitigating the negative effects of climate change. Through this collaborative effort, Tanmiah reiterates its commitment to contributing meaningfully to global sustainability goals, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for the region and beyond.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, as well as animal feed and health products. It is a publicly listed company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 30 September 2023, Tanmiah operates 120 farms as well as six hatcheries, two feed mills, and four primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

Contact Information:

Tanmiah Food Company

Abdulrahman Alanazi

International Corporate Communication Manager

Email: abdulrahman.alanazi@tanmiah.com

P.O. Box 86909

Riyadh 11632, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

www.tanmiah.com