Muscat, Oman – Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand, recently celebrated the grand opening of its first showroom in Muscat at The Oman Avenues Mall in partnership with Khimji Ramdas, a prominent business conglomerate in Oman. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing Tanishq's exquisite jewellery collection to the region.

Located in this popular shopping centre, the new store offers a unique shopping experience, attracting many visitors. The prime location and elegant design of the showroom are set to make it a favourite spot for discovering Tanishq’s beautiful jewellery. With the support of Khimji Ramdas, the showroom is poised to become a go-to destination for jewellery enthusiasts in Muscat.

The grand opening ceremony, held on 6th August 2024, was a celebration of elegance and tradition, reflecting Tanishq's commitment to excellence and innovation in jewellery design. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including local dignitaries, celebrities, and key figures from the business community.

Occupying a spacious 1500+ square feet, Tanishq’s new showroom at The Oman Avenues Mall features an elegant and contemporary design, creating a luxurious shopping environment that showcases the brand’s extensive collection. From intricately crafted gold jewellery to stunning diamond pieces and timeless traditional designs, customers will find an array of options that cater to every occasion and preference.

"Expanding into Oman marks a significant milestone for Tanishq. We are thrilled to bring our legacy of exquisite craftsmanship and innovation to this vibrant market. Our new showroom at The Avenues Mall represents our dedication to offering the highest quality jewellery and a personalized shopping experience. We are eager to forge new connections with our customers in Oman and provide them with a memorable and delightful experience," said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, International Business at Titan

We are delighted to announce the opening of the first Tanishq showroom in Oman, at the Avenues Mall. Tanishq has had an amazing growth journey since its inception in the 90s, and is today, one of the most admired jewellery brands under the esteemed TATA umbrella. At Khimji Ramdas, we take immense pride in our association with Tanishq and are confident that this new showroom will receive tremendous response from our valued customers. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and offering great products to the people of Oman said Nailesh Khimji, Director at Khimji Ramdas

To commemorate the opening, Tanishq has introduced exclusive offers and promotions for the first month. Customers visiting the new showroom will enjoy special discount, exquisitely crafted collections and unique gifts with their purchases.

The Tanishq showroom at The Oman Avenues Mall is open daily from 10 am onwards and the team looks forward to welcoming jewellery enthusiasts and new customers alike. With its first venture into Oman, Tanishq continues to enhance its presence in the Middle East, delivering exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled customer experiences.

About Tanishq:

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 430+ stores in India present as country’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall. It also has 15+ stores across UAE, Qatar, Singapore and USA.

Website: www.tanishq.ae

IG: TanishqMiddleEast

Store Addresses: Tanishq Showroom

Al Fahidi Street, Dubai

Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

Karama Center Shopping Mall, Dubai

Lulu Hypermarket, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Sharjah Central Mall, Sharjah

Al Saman Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi

Doha Festival City, Doha, Qatar

Lulu Hypermarket, D Ring Road, Doha, Qatar