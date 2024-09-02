The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced its support for the wage increment of 50 Bahraini employees at “Junaid Perfumes”, a leading company in the fragrance manufacturing and trading sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This Support comes in line with Tamkeen’s continuous efforts to promote the professional development of national talent within private sector institutions, one of the three main support pillars at Tamkeen, alongside employment support and institutional support.

Mr. Khalid AlBayat, the Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen, emphasized that enhancing the growth of institutions in the manufacturing sector is part of Tamkeen’ efforts to support economic growth and boost non-oil GDP. This is due to the importance of the manufacturing sector, which is the second largest contributor to the national economy among non-oil sectors and employs approximately 13,000 Bahrainis.

He added, “We aim to support the growth and career development of national talent in the private sector by offering various training and wage increment support, and we continuously work with institutions in the private sector that believe in investing in their national workforce and providing opportunities for career advancement in order to achieve economic growth”.

Hamad Junaid, Managing Director of Junaid Perfumes Said, “We have always been dedicated to fostering their career development of our team and continuously motivating them, which positively impacts their performance within the organization and helps enhance their productivity while maintaining a thriving work environment. With the support provided by “Tamkeen”, we can further advance these efforts, expand our operations, and enhance our positive impact on the national economy.”

Junaid Perfumes was established in 1910 in the Kingdom of Bahrain and has expanded to over 100 retail outlets in more than 5 countries around the world. The company currently operates 18 branches in various areas of the Kingdom. The partnership between Tamkeen and Junaid Perfumes has spanned several years, during which Tamkeen has supported the company’s expansion and the wages of national employees through the National Employment Program and the Wage Increment Program. Additionally, over 110 Bahraini employees have benefited from the Enterprise Support Program.

This support comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.