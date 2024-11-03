The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced a partnership agreement with ARRAY, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), enterprise software engineering and cloud solutions, to utilize ARRAY’s innovative solutions to enhance its services to customers, especially enterprises.

This came as part of their participation in the second edition of the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the theme of “Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region”, the forum attracts international participation from top government officials, business leaders, and executives.

As part of this partnership, ARRAY will design specialized digital solutions for Tamkeen to facilitate job matching through Artificial Intelligence. The digital solutions will enhance databases required for job matching, while also utilizing artificial intelligence to match skills with available job opportunities as per the labor market and private sector requirements.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to adopting the latest advancements in technology to facilitate its programs and services, making it a priority to automate internal and external operations, therefore enhancing the impact of the support through various programs.

Her Excellency highlighted that the digital solution that will be designed in partnership with ARRAY will be utilized for job matching purposes which aligns with Tamkeen’s ongoing efforts in diversifying opportunities available to national talent in the private sector in partnership with the Ministry of Labour.

This partnership comes in alignment with the objectives of the National Labour Market Plan (2023-2026) and Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

On the significance of this engagement, ARRAY Innovation Founder and CEO Alaa Saeed said, “We are extremely pleased to be working with and supporting Tamkeen in its core mission. The innovative AI job matching solution aligns with our commitment to making a positive impact in the Bahraini labor market. The solution also showcases the strength of our Quantitative Development Team, leveraging a number of Large Language Models and cloud computing to deliver an innovative and scalable product.”

On the applicability of ARRAY Innovation’s solutions in Bahrain, Alaa Saeed also said “ARRAY Innovation is on a mission to develop cutting edge software solutions in Bahrain, and provides a wide range of capabilities ranging from application development, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning that many organizations will benefit from.”

It is worth mentioning that ARRAY is an AI and cloud native digital solutions firm that offers a wide range of solutions and services such as app development, data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

