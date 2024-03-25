Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund Tamkeen announced its support for Bahrainis wishing to enrol in the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) professional qualification program at the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF). The initiative aims to qualify Bahraini talent to specialize and excel in the field of human resources (HR), by providing them with specialized training in partnership with the CIPD, a leading professional body for HR, Learning and Development (L&D), and Organization Development (OD).

This strategic partnership with the BIBF underscores Tamkeen's commitment to strengthening the capabilities of national talent and driving sustainable economic growth across key sectors of Bahrain’s economy. By investing in the professional development of Bahraini talent, Tamkeen will also equip individuals with the skills they need to get employment opportunities and excel in their careers.

"Through partnerships with institutions such as the BIBF, Tamkeen is making it easier for national talent to access high-quality training programs that are essential for career advancement and personal growth,” said Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Tamkeen Chief Executive.

“We are pleased to support initiatives that nurture Bahraini professionals so that they can thrive in today's dynamic labour market and contribute further to the Kingdom's economic prosperity."

Meanwhile, the BIBF’s CEO, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh highlighted the significance of the partnership, by stating, "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality training programs that address the needs of Bahrain's workforce.”

“Together with Tamkeen and the CIPD, we aim to elevate HR standards and practices in the Kingdom and empower Bahrainis to pursue successful careers in the field."

The CIPD qualification, recognized as a hallmark of excellence in HR and organizational development, offers three levels tailored to professionals at different stages of their careers. Tamkeen's support will enable Bahraini candidates to access training opportunities across all three levels, ensuring that they receive a comprehensive education that aligns with industry standards and best practices.

Participants must be Bahraini nationals aged 18 and above and meet the eligibility criteria for their respective CIPD levels. Level 3 is suitable for those aspiring to or already working in entry-level HR roles. Level 5 targets professionals with experience in HR roles who aim to advance their careers. Finally, Level 7 is designed for experienced HR practitioners or those in senior roles looking to enhance their strategic and leadership skills. To join the training program, register directly via cipd@bibf.com.

Tamkeen’s partnership with the BIBF is aligned with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

