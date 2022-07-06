AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with the Libyan Sirte University to cooperate in the provision of training, scientific, academic and digital transformation services. The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, with Dr. Suleiman Al-Shater, the University president.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude and pride in cooperating with Sirte University to disseminate and promote digital-based education, stressing the important role the University plays as well as its efforts in embracing global technological advancements in the Knowledge Era and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in order to effectively confront the challenges the Arab world faces in general, and Libya in particular.

For his part, Dr. Al-Shater, emphasized the importance of collaborating with TAG.Global in different fields; especially the training programs as well as applying quality examination and quality standards in education and other activities. He pointed out that a joint taskforce would be formed between the two sides to follow up on the implementation of the agreement and to contribute to the development of new programs that meet the needs and requirements of relevant parties.

The Cultural Attaché at the Libyan Embassy in Amman, Dr. Ahmed Al- Al-Dweik, who attended the signing has commended TAG.Global’s role in supporting the Arab universities and its keenness on supporting scientific research and development of university education. He stated that the Libyan universities need the support of HE Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh to benefit from TAG.Global’s several technological services; particularly at the time where the world is experiencing rapid technological development during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which would tremendously impact the future of scientific research and studies in all sectors.

The two parties, accordingly, agreed on cooperating in the provision of training services to develop education in the scientific and academic fields, including scientific research, the provision of all types of digital transformation services, exchanging periodicals and publications released by the two parties, particularly those issued by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International University. That is in addition to collaboration in joint publishing research, through the establishment of a national network for research and education in Libya to be linked with the Arab States Research and Education Network (ASREN) and the European Research and Education Networks.

They also agreed to cooperate in exchanging expertise in the fields of ICT, e-solutions, digital transformation consulting and its applications, intellectual property rights protection services; mainly those relevant to trademarks and patents.

Sirte University: is a Libyan public university affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, located in the city of Sirte. It was founded in 1989, and it comprises 14 scientific faculties whose specialties vary between humane, applied and medical schools.

TAG.Global: is the Global Organization for Professional Services, Education and Tech Products, Operating in More than 100 Offices around the World.