AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan’s Economic and Social Council (ESC) with the aim of enhancing the partnership between the two sides. The MoU was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, and Prof. Musa Shteiwi, ESC president.

The Memorandum comes in line with the need for effective cooperation to meet national and institutional goals in the academic, scientific research and training domains. This is in addition to developing and supporting frameworks in applied education, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The MoU also calls for studying the possibility of exchanging experts in the economic, social, environmental, and development fields, and preparing specialized studies in this regard that fall in line with the goals and interests of the two parties.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the Council’s role in providing valuable visions and perceptions on the economic and the social issues that Jordan is going through, emphasizing the significance of expanding and enabling the Council’s authorities and jurisdictions to effectively fulfill its tasks.

He further underlined the importance of cooperating with the Council to achieve its national goals, emphasizing the TAG.Global's eagerness to efficiently cooperate with the Council in various fields.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed the readiness of TAG.Global to put all its consulting services in different economic, social, environmental and development areas at the Council’s service, in addition to preparing specialized studies that meet the interests that serve the national goals.

For his part, Dr. Shteiwi commended the efforts exerted by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh and the services TAG.Global offers in Jordan in various knowledge, intellectual, economic and social areas.

Furthermore, Dr. Shteiwi expressed his belief that such an agreement will positively contribute to serving the country; attributed to the expertise and distinguished competencies TAG.Global has attained. He affirmed that the Council is a consultative institution that represents the community and its various segments which encourage and create positive social dialogue to reach a consensus on the most important economic issues, policies and decisions.

He continued by saying that the Council also seeks to advance social discourse and discussions on issues of concern to Jordanians, evaluate the economic and social impact of public policies and control their outcomes, and offer alternative suggestions for sustainable development in order to enhance public participation in decision-making in all fields.

The two parties also agreed to cooperate in different consultative services that fall within the respective areas of their expertise, as well as cooperating in raising institutional competency in various areas including training programs. That is in addition to cooperating in holding and organizing panel sessions, workshops, and specialized conferences of shared interests.

The MoU also included sharing experiences in development, social, and economic domains; cooperation in research and development; and technical consultations in a variety of fields, each party according to its area of expertise. The Memorandum stressed the need for sharing invitations to attend conferences, seminars, and scientific events, books, publications, and journals published by each other.