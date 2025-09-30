Setting a new benchmark for convenience in Kuwait’s sports community

• The new partnership between AAW and talabat allows for fast, 30-minute delivery to customers across Kuwait

• More than 1,000 products from across Intersport’s inventory will be available for on-demand purchase on talabat to fulfill the market’s diverse demand

Kuwait: In line with its commitment to advancing Kuwait’s digital economy and e-commerce sphere and establishing itself as a go-to platform for all delivery needs, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced its latest strategic partnership with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), through its brand Intersport, one of the world’s largest and leading sports retailers.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony held on the 8th of September at the Grand Hyatt, with representatives from talabat, AAW, and Intersport in attendance. The event highlighted the value of this collaboration, which brings premium sportswear, gear, and accessories closer to athletes and fitness enthusiasts across Kuwait, with the ease and convenience talabat is known for.

This partnership aligns with talabat’s robust and expansive growth strategy, further cementing its role as a reliable provider of everyday retail essentials beyond food and grocery. It also reaffirms its position as an enabler for global and local brands to thrive digitally, in support of the New Kuwait Vision 2035 goal to digitize the retail sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “The lifestyle in Kuwait today is considered fast-paced and diverse, which constantly drives us to enhance our services and expand our partnerships to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our partnership with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co., through its brand Intersport, adds a new dimension to the shopping experience on the talabat app, by giving users easy and fast access to a wide selection of high-quality sports essentials from top global brands. We remain committed to promoting healthy and balanced lifestyles, and this step is a continuation of that commitment.”

On his part, Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa, Deputy CEO of AAW, said: “We are delighted to kickoff this strategic partnership with talabat, who continue to raise the bar for on-demand online shopping in the region, allowing us to respond to customers across Kuwait faster than ever before with a 30-minute delivery promise.”

With over 5,500 stores worldwide, Intersport’s latest partnership with talabat is a testament to its trust in the platform’s premium service quality and sustainable growth, which is bound to reflect positively on Intersport’s presence and success in the Kuwaiti market. In its inaugural phase, the partnership will include more than 1,000 products from across Intersport’s vast inventory, covering the market’s varied needs.

In the upcoming period, the two parties look forward to implementing joint plans and initiatives aimed at expanding the range of Intersport products available on the talabat platform, in addition to exploring new collaboration opportunities in the fields of health, fitness, and lifestyle, in a way that meets consumer aspirations and supports their standing in the sector.

Today, talabat continues to redefine convenience by expanding its partner portfolio to cover all corners of day-to-day essentials as well as luxury products. This includes food and FMCGs as well as a wide array of categories, such as home and lifestyle, health and beauty, tech, toys and games, flowers, and so much more.