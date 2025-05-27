Training provided for 50 from local shops partners to enhance service quality

talabat Egypt continues to support SMEs to boost their competitiveness

Cairo – talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform for online ordering across the MENA, has announced the launch of the third edition of its training program “t-Academy” for local shops’ partners, in collaboration with the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce. This reflects the platform’s ongoing commitment to its strategy of supporting the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to enhance their competitiveness in the e-commerce sector.

The program aims to train 50 of talabat’s local shops’ partners through a series of interactive workshops, mentoring sessions, and the exchange of best practices. These efforts are designed to improve their service quality and strengthen their market position. The German-Arab Chamber is contributing to the initiative with expert marketing professionals to deliver practical training content that supports the professional development of the partners and drives sustainable economic growth.

The program serves as a comprehensive educational platform that empowers partners to grow their businesses, enhance customer engagement, and achieve tangible results through effective tools that align with market dynamics and evolving consumer behavior.

Commenting on the launch, Hadeer Shalaby, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Egypt, said:“We are proud to launch the third edition of t-Academy, a strategic initiative that extends our efforts to support our local shops’ partners and enable them to scale their businesses within the e-commerce ecosystem. We believe in the vital role SMEs play in driving economic growth, and we are committed to providing everything they need to succeed and sustain that success.”

She added:“Our main goal is to create a more efficient and sustainable e- commerce environment by investing in the training and development of our local shops’ partners. This ensures them to offer the best possible customer experience and enhance their competitiveness in the market.”

Niveen El-Far, Director of Grocery & Retail at talabat Egypt, stated:“We always strive to be present on the ground with our local shop partners, listen to their challenges, and work on providing practical, tailored tools that help improve their daily operations, increase their sales, and strengthen their customer engagement.”

She continued: “At talabat Egypt, our constant aim is to achieve high growth rates for our partners by empowering them with the best possible training resources. That’s why t-Academy is a vital platform for knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunities, supporting their long-term business success.”

The third edition of t-Academy reflects talabat’s ongoing commitment to delivering a premium experience to app users in line with their expectations and the platform’s organizational goals. The academy is designed to help partners deliver top-tier services that drive growth and excellence. This training marks an important step toward boosting the capabilities of our local partners and enabling them to thrive in the competitive e-commerce landscape, ultimately raising the standard of services delivered to customers and contributing to sustainable economic development.

